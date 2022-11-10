A total of 400 young African scholars stand the opportunity to pursue taught master’s degrees at the University of Oxford in programmes linked to pandemic preparedness and recovery.

This is courtesy of a partnership between the University of Oxford and the Mastercard Foundation.

Nairametrics gathered that the scholarship is part of the Foundation’s AfOx Graduate Scholars Programme, which aims to assist African students in gaining access to opportunities at Oxford and thriving both during and after their time there.

The four AfOx themes —Healthy People, Integrated Societies, Green Futures, and Innovation for Prosperity— all pertinent to Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals, will be the programme’s focal points.

Scholarship Details: The Scholarship funds a rigorous one-year taught Master’s degree at Oxford, and each Scholar will receive top-tier training in areas such as food systems, health sciences, sustainable water and energy systems, governance and public policy, and entrepreneurship, among others.

During the Programme’s second year, Scholars will be supported and encouraged to design and deliver projects centered on African organizations, which may include founding start-ups and working in multinational development agencies, governments, NGOs, or research institutes.

An economy round-trip flight, visa and immigration health surcharge costs, a move allowance, and access to a Thrive Fund for emergencies are all provided as logistical support.

Those eligible: All African students who have received a conditional offer or already enrolled in graduate programmes at Oxford University are eligible for the award.

This includes female students, those with accessibility issues, displaced persons and refugees.

Students from refugee and displaced backgrounds will receive the necessary considerations regarding residence.

A cohort of these 20 Mastercard Foundation AfOx Scholars who studied various academic disciplines has participated in this programme.

Programme structure: The first year consists of a demanding academic Master’s programme at Oxford and a Leadership and Impact Programme to assist scholars in developing collaborative leadership skills.

After completing their Master’s Program, scholars will be supported to pursue 4-6 month internships with prominent Africa-based organizations as part of their Ubuntu Period of Service.

The scholars will work on projects in Africa while receiving mentoring from top African academics and practitioners, allowing them to create paths for establishing influential careers in Africa.

The Scholars will receive a tailored leadership and impact programme, delivered in association with the Skoll Centre for Social Enterprise, as well as specialized academic and social support throughout their studies.

Beyond their academic pursuits, Scholars will gain access to Fellows, mentorship through the AfOx Alumni Network, and career support.

How to Apply: Apply via the graduate admissions portal by the deadline for your chosen course of study and indicate that you wish to apply for AfOx funding. It is important to read the application guide in detail before applying.

The Oxford University Masters application fee of £75 is waived upon request for many low-income countries – refer to the application fee waiver section. Email afox@ndm.ox.ac.uk for more questions on this.

Eligible candidates who receive a conditional offer from their course will then be invited to apply for the AfOx Graduate Scholarship Programme

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed virtually before decisions are made. The timelines will be communicated at the interview stage.

Check for FAQs.