Key highlights

AfOx is now accepting applications for its Fellowship Programmes namely: The AfOx Visiting Fellows Programme and the Senior AfOx Visiting Fellows Programme.

Applicants are expected to hold a Ph.D. or research equivalent and be legal residents of an African country holding an appointment in an African academic or research institution.

Applications close at midnight -UTC- June 9th, 2023.

AfOx is now accepting applications for its Fellowship Programmes namely: The AfOx Visiting Fellows Programme and the Senior AfOx Visiting Fellows Programme.

The AfOx Visiting Fellows Program is designed to enhance academic mobility and network building and is open to all disciplines across all the University departments and applications from female and underrepresented researchers are welcome.

Program details

Applicants are to provide details of an Oxford university host i.e. someone with an academic/research post in Oxford in the applicant’s field of interest who will work with them to maximize the usefulness of the time spent in Oxford.

This may be an existing academic collaborator or a new potential collaborator with whom the applicant has established contact before applying for the Fellowship.

Applications are encouraged across the full range of academic disciplines and access to work with any researcher based at the University of Oxford.

During the Fellowship, AfOx Fellows will be associated with a Department and a College within the university and they can apply to work with scholars based in any of the University’s departments.

They will also be asked to select which of the AfOx research themes: Healthy People, Innovation for Prosperity, Integrated Societies, and Green Futures, that their project most closely aligns with.

The Fellows appointed will be provided with an en-suite, single occupancy study bedroom with all meals provided in the host college. A temporary university card and temporary membership to the college senior common room will be granted for the period of residency. The fellowship will also include airfare, a visa fee, and a maintenance allowance for incidental expenses.

The fellowships will be undertaken for 8 weeks. Under exceptional circumstances, start dates outside this time period will be considered. Applicants are to take note that applications will be reviewed, in part, on the basis of the work they intend to achieve in the timescale set out.

AfOx Visiting Fellowship Partners:

A number of the AfOx fellowships are offered in collaboration with key partners at the University of Oxford. These include TORCH, Oxford Department for International Development, The Law Faculty, The Mathematical Institute, The Refugee Studies Centre, and the African Studies Centre.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants are expected to hold a Ph.D. or research equivalent.

They should be legal residents of an African country holding an appointment in an African academic or research institution.

Applicant should be in an existing collaboration with Oxford or in contact with a potential collaborator at Oxford.

Selection Criteria

Applications will be reviewed primarily on the quality and value-added of the proposed research agenda, the fit between the applicant and the Oxford host, and the feasibility of the proposed activities in the timescale of the fellowship.

How to Apply

AfOx fellowships are open to all disciplines across all the Universities departments and applications are encouraged across the full range of academic disciplines and to work with any researcher based at the University of Oxford.

All AfOx fellowship applications are made through the same process using the same application portal

Applications close at midnight -UTC- June 9th, 2023.

Apply here