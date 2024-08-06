The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation is excited to announce the commencement of the fifth year of the Transforming Nigerian Youth (TNY) program.

This innovative initiative has successfully empowered thousands of young female entrepreneurs and aspiring businesswomen across Nigeria, offering both online and in-person training sessions in various states and locations nationwide.

Since its inception, the Transforming Nigerian Youth program has significantly impacted women aged 18-35 years by fostering entrepreneurial skills and providing the necessary tools to succeed.

With a focus on online accessibility and inclusivity, the program has already trained over 141,000 women and counting.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact the Transforming Nigerian Youth program has had over the past four years,” said Dr. Nneka Okekearu, Director, the Enterprise Development Centre. “Our collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation has enabled us to reach and empower many young women, equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in their entrepreneurial journeys.”

The fifth year of the program promises to build on past successes, offering an enhanced curriculum that covers critical areas such as business planning, financial management, marketing, and digital skills. Participants will also benefit from mentorship opportunities, networking events, and access to resources that can help turn their business ideas into reality.

For the first time, the program will offer an expanded suite of online resources, including virtual workshops, webinars, and an interactive community platform. This digital component ensures that women from even the most remote areas of Nigeria can participate, overcoming geographical barriers and allowing for greater flexibility in learning.

“We are calling on all female entrepreneurs and aspiring businesswomen between the ages of 18-35 to seize this opportunity and register for the Transforming Nigerian Youth program,” added Dr. Nneka. “This is a unique chance to join a community of like-minded individuals and gain the knowledge and support needed to succeed in today’s competitive business environment.”

Registration is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to visit [bit.ly/tnypapply] to apply and start learning immediately.

About Enterprise Development Centre (EDC):

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) is committed to building and supporting the capacities of entrepreneurs across Nigeria. Through various initiatives, EDC aims to foster economic growth and development by empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in business.

About Mastercard Foundation:

The Mastercard Foundation seeks a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper. Through its partnerships and initiatives, the Foundation works to advance financial inclusion, education, and entrepreneurship, particularly for young people and women in Africa.