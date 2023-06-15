ANF is open to a wide range of content formats, such as Vlogs, TikTok videos, Blogs, and Podcasts, that specifically address climate change in Africa

African No Filter (ANF), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is offering grants worth $5000 to passionate podcasters, bloggers, TikTokers, and vloggers who are eager to share climate change stories in Africa that go beyond the typical focus on disasters and crises.

African No Filter aims to showcase a continent that is actively taking steps to combat climate change. They are seeking storytellers in Africa and the Diaspora to create captivating content that highlights these efforts.

Type of content eligible for support

The following types of content are eligible for support:

Engaging in discussions with climate activists.

Stories about communities making a positive impact against climate change.

Profiles of entrepreneurial individuals and innovators in the climate space.

Original content that avoids portraying Africa as a broken and dependent continent or depicting Africans as lacking agency.

Successful content creators will receive grants of up to $5000 to produce new content. They will also have access to networking opportunities and support to amplify their work. All content must be delivered in English, Arabic, or French.

Eligibility

To be eligible, content creators must meet the following criteria:

African content creators should be based in Africa or the Diaspora.

Content creators must be over 18 years old and have a track record of producing climate-related content.

Content creators must have at least two years of experience producing podcasts, blogs, vlogs, or social media content about climate action in Africa.

Content creators must have a combined audience of at least 5,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Content creators must not be represented by an agent or apply on behalf of an organization.

Content creators can be individuals or a maximum of three people

Content creators must demonstrate a passion for telling African climate stories that go beyond the usual stereotypes of poverty, disease, conflict, poor leadership, and corruption.

Application details

To apply, interested individuals should submit an online application on the Africa No Filter website. The application should include a brief description of how the proposed idea tells a climate story that goes beyond stereotypes. Additionally, applicants should provide links to their social media pages, as well as their blog, vlog, or TikTok page.

The selection process involves screening the submissions on a rolling basis. It is important to note that incomplete applications will not be considered.

The application should be made here before the deadline on the 12th of July, 2023.