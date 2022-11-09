Meta Platforms, owners of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram announced it was laying off about 11,000 employees, an equivalent of 13% of its global workforce.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg explained that they were taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.

Part of this cost cutting includes laying of thousands of staff across the world, also affecting Nigerians in diaspora and in Africa.

Zuckerberg sent an email to employees and also posted on its website details of compensation packages to employees.

This is the breakdown of what staff in the US with.

News continues after this ad

Severance . We will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap.

. We will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap. PTO . We’ll pay for all remaining PTO time.

. We’ll pay for all remaining PTO time. RSU vesting . Everyone impacted will receive their November 15, 2022 vesting.

. Everyone impacted will receive their November 15, 2022 vesting. Health insurance . We’ll cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months.

. We’ll cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months. Career services. We’ll provide three months of career support with an external vendor, including early access to unpublished job leads.

What about those on Immigration visas? Meta can’t do much about that as you might have to leave the country when your visa expires. However, they will give you a specialist who can support you through the process.

“Immigration support. I know this is especially difficult if you’re here on a visa. There’s a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need.”

What international staff will get: According to Meta, the international staff will also get a similar compensation to those in the US in accordance with local laws.

“Outside the US, support will be similar, and we’ll follow up soon with separate processes that take into account local employment laws.”

See more on Meta website

News continues after this ad