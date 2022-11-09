Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced the appointment of new members to its board of trustees to strengthen the association’s governance.

This was unveiled by its Co-founder Toyin Olawoye at the WIMBIZ 21st Annual Conference held at the Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island Lagos recently.

The new board includes Mrs. Chioma Afe, Head Marketing, and Communications, Access Bank Group; Ms. Adebisi Adeyemi, CEO, DCSL Corporate Services Ltd; Dr. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, Publisher, Clever Clogs Books; Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, CFA Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Mrs. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa; Mrs. Ebisan Akisanya, Contracts Advisor, Chevron Nigeria Limited; Ms. Osayi Alile, CEO, ACT Foundation; Ms. Juliet Ehimuan, Director, Google West Africa; Dr. Celestina Eke Mni, Branch Head, Quantity Surveying, Federal Ministry of Works & Housing (Housing Sector), Abuja; Mrs.Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, Head Client Coverage, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited; Mrs. Furera Isma-Jumare, Director General, Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency; Dr. George Nwangwu, Managing Consultant, Ratio Consulting Limited and Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner, Verraki Partners.

Speaking on what the new leadership plan to achieve, WIMBIZ current Chairman Adeyemi Adebisi said “The first thing is to consolidate what has been done in the past because there is no point saying that you want to do better than they have done if you can’t even consolidate. A lot of things have been institutionalized so it is to ensure that those things continued to be in place and that it is even done better as we continue to partner with like-minded organizations to take WIMBIZ outside of Nigeria. The intention is to take it global.

The two-day event themed: “Firing Forward: The Future in Focus”, featured Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, award-winning author as one of the keynote speakers.

There were a series of interactive and plenary sessions anchored by notable individuals discussing health, finance, sports, career, fashion, and more to position the Nigerian woman to the world.

The WIMBIZ Annual Conference is the leading gathering of female business owners, private sector professionals, public sector leaders, and social sector practitioners worldwide. Over 15,000 women have been delegates at the conference since 2002. Past speakers include Her Excellency, the wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, SAN and Africa’s first Nobel Prize for Literature recipient, Wole Soyinka.

