The United States Government has once again ordered its non-emergency diplomatic staff and their families to leave Abuja due to the heightened risk of terror attacks.

The order is contained in an updated travel advisory that was issued by the US Embassy in Nigeria on Thursday evening, as seen on its website.

The US Government had earlier advised US citizens against traveling to Abuja at this time.

What the US Government is saying

Although the US State Department did not specify the nature of the threat, it explained that the US Embassy in Abuja will continue to operate at a limited capacity, providing only emergency assistance to its citizens in Nigeria. The US Consulate in Lagos, on the other hand, will continue to provide routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. Part of the statement said:

“ The Travel Advisory for Nigeria has been updated due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Abuja. We recommend U.S. citizens do not travel to Abuja at this time.

“In addition, on October 27, 2022, the Department ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following the October 25 authorization of departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“U.S. citizens should consider departing Abuja using available commercial options. U.S. citizens who wish to depart but are unable to secure commercial options to do so can contact the U.S. Consulate in Lagos at LagosFM@state.gov for assistance.

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Abuja. The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. U.S. Citizens in Nigeria who require assistance should contact LagosACS@state.gov or +234 1 460 3410.”

UK advises citizens against non-essential travels to Abuja

In a related development, the UK Government through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advisory to British nationals in Nigeria.

The FCDO advised against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, saying:

“There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city, and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities. The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.”

What you should know

Recall that the US Government had, through its mission in Nigeria, issued a security alert over the elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja.

The US mission said that the targets for the terror attacks may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, and transport terminals, among many others.

The US Government had also earlier authorized the evacuation of its embassy employees and their families from Nigeria over potential terrorist attacks

In a similar move, the UK Government issued a travel advisory, through its foreign office, advising its citizens to “consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities”.