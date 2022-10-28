1. Brazil

Title Odds: 5.00

Key Players: Neymar, Vinicius Jr. & Thiago Silva

The Samba Boys are the favourites heading to Qatar and for Neymar Jr. who has strongly hinted that this could be his last World Cup, it’s now or never for him to win the one trophy that has eluded him all his career. Brazil has an abundance of talent & it’s borderline unfair to others. From the Goal-Keeper position where they have Alisson & Ederson to the middle of the pitch where they have Casemiro and Fabinho right down to the attack where they have Neymar, Raphinha, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Antony, Firmino & Gabriel Jesus, this is a team blessed with options. Since their loss to Argentina in the Copa America in July of last year, they have won 12 and drawn 3 of their 15 games played. They qualified top of the CONMEBOL Standings to get to the World Cup scoring 40 goals and conceding just 5 times in their 17 games. Unsurprisingly, they went unbeaten and Head Coach Tite knows he’s on the verge of something special with this group of players.

One key feature in each of Brazil’s 5 World Cup winning teams is the presence of a high level goal-threat in the central position up top. From Pele in their first 3 wins in 1958, 1962 & 1970 to Bebeto & Romario in 1994 down to Ronaldo in 2002. This team doesn’t have that. What they do have, however, are wide players like Neymar & Vinicius who are dual-threats in attack – players capable of both creating and scoring. It’s a formula that has worked for them in recent years and one they’ll be depending on in Qatar.

2. France

Title Odds: 6.75

Key Players: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe & Antoine Griezmann

The reigning Champions head to Qatar with a lot of uncertainties. While having Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema in the squad is a huge boost, injuries may have robbed them of a chance to successfully defend their title. Raphaël Varane is currently out for 3-5 weeks with a hamstring injury while Paul Pogba is still struggling to get fit. N’golo Kante, arguably the country’s most important player in Russia 2018, has been ruled out through injury which is perhaps the biggest blow. The French have had bad luck anytime they take a half-fit big name to a major tournament. As former Les Bleus manager Raymond Domenech pointed out, it happened at the 2004 EUROS with Marcel Desailly, the 2008 EUROs with Patrick Vieira, with William Gallas in South Africa 2010 & most notably with Zinédine Zidane in the 2002 World Cup when they crashed out in the Group Stage despite being the defending champions – something they should be weary of as the last two tournament winners (Spain and Germany) have been knocked out of the group stage in the following editions.

Injuries aside, France still possesses one of the best teams heading to Qatar. Karim Benzema & Kylian Mbappe are two of the best forwards in the World while they have Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga & William Saliba, some of the best young talents on the planet.

3. Argentina

Title Odds: 7.25

Key Players: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria & Lisandro Martinez

On paper, this isn’t the best group of players the Argentines have had but as a team, this is arguably the best they’ve assembled since the days of Diego Maradona in the 80s/early 90s. The team chemistry and togetherness under Head Coach Lionel Scaloni is the highest it’s been in over two decades and their Copa America win was a huge burden off Lionel Messi’s shoulders. Since losing to Brazil in July of 2019, they’ve gone 36 games without a loss, winning 26 times and drawing 10 in that period. They go into the World Cup as the most in-form team and Lionel Messi will know that victory in this tournament would cement him as the greatest player to ever play the game.

One key factor for Argentina in this World Cup will be Angel Di Maria. The Juventus midfielder has been plagued by injuries since his move to Turin and is doing everything he possibly can to get back to full fitness. His importance in the National team cannot be overstated – when he’s available, they do well & when he’s not, not so much. His absence from the 2014 final was a huge blow and they ended up narrowly losing to Germany in extra-time. Just like Lionel Messi, this could be his last World Cup and they’ll be aiming to go out with their hands on the trophy.

4. England

Title Odds: 7.75

Key Players: Harry Kane, Phil Foden & Raheem Sterling

The 3-Lions have made steady progress under Gareth Southgate in International Tournaments despite not playing the most attractive football. In Russia 2018, they got to the semi-finals with Harry Kane grabbing the Golden Boot and in the 2020 EUROs, they were 3 missed penalties away from being crowned Champions of Europe on home soil. Now, though, there seems to be something off about them. Despite the pool of talents they have, they seem to have peaked as a group. They are winless in 6 games heading into the World Cup having failed to score in 4 of those 6 games. They also find themselves in a tricky group alongside Iran, USA and neighbours, Wales. There was also the nationwide debate about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion in the World Cup squad. While that debate was ended after Reece James’ injury – which pretty much paved the way for Alexander Arnold – there are whispers that his confidence may have taken a hit.

While there are valid concerns about this team, their individual talent is as good as ever. Harry Kane is having one of his best scoring seasons even though that has been somewhat overshadowed by Erling Haaland’s. Young players, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden & Mason Mount are having impressive seasons for their respective clubs while Jude Bellingham is proving to be not just one of the best midfielders of his age but one of the best in the World. The talents are there and England’s success (or the lack of it) in Qatar will come down to coaching.

5. Spain

Title Odds: 8.75

Key Players: Pedri, Alvaro Morata & Aymeric Laporte

The Spanish national team has had a huge change in the past few years though their style of football has remained the same. Luis Enrique enjoys tinkering with the squad and changes his tactics depending on the opponent. Unlike a decade ago when they had stability in key positions like Sergio Ramos, Pique & Jordi Alba in defense and Xavi, Xabi Alonso, Iniesta and Sergio Buquets in midfield, this team gets rotated a lot with only one player guaranteed a starting spot – Barcelona’s Pedri.

One big problem that could derail their title hopes is their attack. They remain good in defense and even better in midfield but their attack lacks the killer instinct tournament winners do. Among European group winners in the World Cup Qualifiers, Spain ranked last in goals scored alongside Switzerland (1.8 Goals Per Game) – in comparison, England averaged 3.9 and Germany averaged 3.6. Morata is likely going to get the nod just like he did in the EUROs while Ferran Torres, Pablo Sarabia & Asensio make up other positions in attack. While these players are undoubtedly talented, it’s hard to deny they lack the consistency in front of goal needed to deliver a major international trophy.

6. Germany

Title Odds: 10.00

Key Players: Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller & Jamal Musiala

The Germans have one of the most exciting squads heading to the FIFA World Cup. In players Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz & Jamal Musiala, the squad has a perfect blend of proven veterans, players at their peaks and budding youngstars all of whom are proven winners. In Hansi Flick – the treble winning manager with Bayern Munich – they have one of the best tacticians and someone highly experienced with the National Team having served as an assistant from 2006 – 2014 before taking on the head coaching job in 2021. Flick was assistant manager when they won the World Cup in Brazil back in 2014 and when they finished in 3rd place 4 years earlier in South Africa.

The Germans are a side that have struggled in international tournaments due to the lack of a high profile goal threat up top. They scored 36 goals in the qualifiers, 2nd only to England which is proof that they do know how to put the ball in the net but their overreliance on attacking midfielders and wide players to do the scoring cost them in the last EUROs and could very well cost them in Qatar. Regardless of that, this is one of the best teams heading to the World Cup and they’ll be expecting to make a deep run.

7. Netherlands

Title Odds: 12.00

Key Players: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo & Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch are unbeaten in 15 games since Louis van Gaal took over the National Team for the 3rd time. The last time the former Ajax & Manchester United manager took the Dutch to the World Cup (2014), they performed way above expectations finishing in 3rd place. He’s kept to the same principles which, so far, has provided results. Historically, Netherlands have been built around their impressive midfielders and attackers but this time, it seems like the turn of their defenders with Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij providing solid defensive options. The Dutch also have the pair of young players Jurrien Timber & Tyrell Malacia that provide Louis van Gaal with flexibility as they can play multiple positions in a traditional back 4 or back 3. Daley Blind remains important for the Dutch. He’s not the biggest name but has become one of his coach’s most trusted players over the last 8 years due to his tactical intelligence & excellent passing.

Though he may not be having a good season in Barcelona, Memphis Depay remains key to this team. The former PSV man has 21 international goals in his last 21 games while a current PSV forward, Cody Gakpo has hit double digits in both goals and assists. Only one player besides Gakpo in the top 7 leagues has done that this season – Lionel Messi. While the Dutch might not have the biggest of names like the Brazilians or Germans, their tactical discipline is something that sets them apart.

8. Portugal

Title Odds: 16.00

Key Players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernado Silva & Ruben Dias

This collection of Portuguese players is the best it’s ever been – yes, better than the team that won the EUROs in 2016. Manchester City trio Bernado Silva, Cancelo and Ruben Dias are some of the best in their positions while João Félix, Rafael Leão, Diogo Jota & Diogo Costa are exciting young talents capable of top performances. There’s also a certain Cristiano Ronaldo who, as he’s repeatedly proved in his career, is capable of winning any game at any level. Though he’s having a challenging season adjusting to the reality that he no longer is the player he once was, there’s still a proven winner there. Liverpool’s Jota will be a big miss as he’s been ruled out through injury but the team has more than enough quality to overcome that loss.

The main challenge the Portuguese will face in Qatar is their Head Coach – Fernando Santos. Ever since leading them to the EUROs back in 2016, they’ve won a combined 2 games in the EUROs and World Cup; a 1-0 win over Morocco in Russia 2018 and a 3-0 win over Hungary in the EUROs last year. In a lot of ways, it does feel like Fernando Santos has been blessed with a lot of talents and he’s struggling to figure out how to use them. Just like the English team, success for the Portuguese in this tournament will come down to how well they’re coached.

9. Belgium

Title Odds: 16.00

Key Players: Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku & Thibaut Courtois

Last time out, the Belgians finished in 3rd place – the nation’s best ever finish. It does seem like the Golden Generation has missed its chance to win a trophy but it’s hard to argue how impressive their 2018 performance was. This time around, they head to Qatar with more questions than answers. While the recently crowned Yashin Trophy winner, Thibaut Courtois is as dependable as ever between the sticks and Kevin de Bruyne is still performing at a high level and on pace to finally break the assists record in the Premier League, the health of Romelu Lukaku is a big worry. He’s played just 3 games this season since his return to Inter due to a hamstring injury and there are valid concerns that if he does make the World Cup squad, he would be lacking match fitness.

Belgium’s performance in last year’s EUROs was admirable despite crashing out in the quarter-finals. They won all Group Stage games before knocking out Portugal in the Round of 16. They were knocked out by eventual winners Italy in the next round in a close contest and will want to improve on that. They find themselves in a very tricky group alongside a talented Canadian team, Tunisia and last World Cup’s runners up, Croatia. The Belgians are a good team but health could be the difference between success and failure for them.

10. Denmark

Title Odds: 33.00

Key Players: Christian Eriksen, Kasper Dolberg & Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

The Danes are the one team no one wants to face in the World Cup, especially in the knockout stages. In a lot of ways, they have similarities to Benfica – a competent team (without superstars) more than capable of taking advantage of bigger teams that underestimate them. Denmark qualified for the World Cup topping Group F with 30 goals scored in 10 games and just 3 goals conceded. Their 9-games won in the qualifiers were the joint highest among European countries alongside Germany. In the UEFA Nations League, they beat France twice and finished just behind Croatia in the standings with the French team finishing 3rd. They face France in the group stage of this World Cup which is bound to scare Les Bleus a little.

The main reason for Denmark’s fantastic displays is their growth as a team. Similar to the Croatians, the Danes have been together for a while with little turnover of players in the squad. What this means is an ever growing team chemistry and great atmosphere in the dressing room. Kasper Schmeichel & Simon Kjær are some of the key players in the semi-final run in the EUROs last year and though they may have regressed a little, they’ll still be providing the leadership needed for this team. They’ll also have Christian Eriksen this time around after he missed most of the EUROs due to a scary heart-attack. The attacking midfielder has been impressive since signing for Manchester United and his versatility under Erik ten Hag is something the Danes will be hoping he brings to the national team.

