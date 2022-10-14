A Yola Division of the Federal High Court has nullified the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Senator Aishatu Binani as the party’s governorship candidate.

The court gave the ruling on Friday holding that APC has no candidate to represent it in the girth coming general elections.

On May 27, Binani defeated the former Governor, Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla and Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and emerged winner of the APC governorship primaries in Adamawa state.

She scored 430 votes making her the second female flag bearer of a major political party in Nigeria.

More details soon…