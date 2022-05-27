Senator Aishatu Binani has emerged winner of the Adamawa APC Governorship primaries held in the state making her the first female flag bearer of a major party to emerge in these primaries ahead of the in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Binani defeated the former Governor, Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla and Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

She scored 430 defeating Mr Ribadu who had 288 votes. She also defeated four other aspirants who were all men.

Binani’s success makes her only the second female flag bearer of a major political party in Nigeria.

Aisha Alhassan, the late former Minister of Women Affairs, was the first to tow the path.

Alhassan was the candidate of the APC in the Taraba state governorship election in 2015.

Although she lost the election to Ishaku Darius, she challenged his victory at the court of appeal and supreme court — but lost her case.

What you should know about Binani

Binani is a senator of the All Progressives Congress representing Adamawa Central senatorial district.

Prior to that, she was a member of the House of Representatives representing Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency under the People’s Democratic Party in the 7th Assembly between 2011–2015.