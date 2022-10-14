The All Progressives Congress (APC) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Sheriff Machina as the party’s Yobe North senatorial district candidate.

The APC, in a letter signed by the Party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu directed INEC to publish Machina’s name on its portal as ordered by the court.

Recall in September, the Federal High Court in Damaturu ordered APC and INEC to recognise Bashir Machina as the senatorial candidate of the party.

What APC is saying

In the letter dated October 10, APC urged INEC to accept and recognise Mr Machina as the Party’s candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The letter reads “We write to notify the Commission of the attached Judgment dated 28th September 2022 and Order dated 5th October 2022 from the Federal High Court, Damaturu Judicial Division, directing the Commission to accept and recognize BASHIR SHERIFF as the Party’s candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe State and to publish same accordingly.

“Above is for your information and necessary action, please.”

What you should know

Following the order of the court, Ahmad lawan, the senate president said he has accepted the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and promised not to appeal the judgement.

The senate president said that he made the decision not to appeal after due consultations with his political associates, supporters, and well-wishers.