Desoite the fact that people are returning to in-office work, the option for remote work remains high and is likely to grow.

The proportion of jobs that explicitly state that workers can be remote has nearly tripled since the pandemic, rising from about 4% in 2019 to nearly 12% in 2022, according to reports

Remote opportunities are rapidly expanding in technology, legal, engineering and science, health care, and financial services which still continue to offer them. Although these companies are based in the United States, it is worth searching out. These are the top 10 companies having the most remote jobs in 2022 according to reports

SAP: 282,62 remote jobs listed this year

SAP began in 1972 as a group of five colleagues who wanted to try something new. They collaborated to change enterprise software and reinvent business processes. SAP’s cloud ERP solutions, which are powered by technologies such as the Internet of Things, Big Data, and others, have a significant impact on the world. SAP assists businesses in revolutionizing everything from cancer treatments to flood prevention. The company invests in life-saving research and is committed to sustainability and social responsibility.

Anthem: 60,445 remote jobs listed this year

As one of America’s largest health benefits companies, Anthem supports America’s active, reserve and veteran military service members and their spouses. Anthem has been recognized as a Top Employer by GI Jobs and among the “Best of the Best: Top Veteran Friendly Companies” by US Veterans Magazine.

CBRE: 51,304 remote jobs listed this year

CBRE is an investment management company that delivers sustainable real assets solutions by harnessing extensive data and market insights to execute on all aspects of an investment’s lifecycle and drive better investment outcomes.

The company sees investment management through the eyes of investors, users and occupiers. CBRE combines this unique perspective with extensive data, analytics and insight helps identify actionable trends that inform decisions and execution. Its vast research and robust analytics help identify opportunities for its clients with the goal of generating performance across the real assets spectrum.

USAA: 42,311 remote jobs listed this year

USAA is a diverse financial services group that is one of the leading providers of insurance, investing, and banking solutions to members of the United States military, veterans who have served honorably, and their families.

Capital One: 36,336 remote jobs listed this year

Capital One Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia that specializes in credit cards, auto loans, banking, and savings accounts. Its primary operations are in the United States.

It is one of the largest banks in the United States and has earned a reputation as a technology-focused institution.

Cerebral: 34,526 remote jobs listed this year

Cerebral’s mission is to make high-quality mental health care available to everyone. Mental illness is present in all aspects of life, including families, workplaces, and communities. Cerebral assists in avoiding the high costs, difficulty getting an appointment, inconsistent quality, and social stigma that prevent many people from receiving the care they require.

Cerebral provides high-quality, on-demand mental health care at an affordable price to help people feel better faster.

Change Healthcare: 30,602 remote jobs listed this year

The Change Healthcare Platform offers industry-leading analytics, expansive data, and unrivaled connection and data transfer between providers, payers, and consumers to help improve workflows, administrative and financial efficiencies, and clinical decisions.

Change Healthcare provides customers with access to nearly 800,000 physicians, 117,000 dentists, 60,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals, nearly 400 vendors, and 600 laboratories, as well as nearly all government and commercial payers in the United States.

Meta: 29,052 remote jobs listed this year

Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly named Facebook, Inc., and TheFacebook, Inc., is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Giphy, Novi Financial, Hot studios among other products and services. Founded by Mark Zuckerberg with co-founders Andrew McCollum, Eduardo Saverin and others.

UKG: 25,965 remote jobs listed this year

UKG, the result of a merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, assists 70,000+ organizations across all industries in anticipating and adapting to their employees’ needs outside of work.

The company offers HR, payroll, and workforce management technology and services that inspire and improve people’s work experiences.

Employees can bring their best to work because the company simplifies recruiting, onboarding, self-service, and benefits administration.

SelectQuote: 25,799 remote jobs listed this year

SelectQuote, based in Kansas, was founded in 1985 as an insurance sales agency that assists customers in locating the best rates on life insurance policies. Customers can use SelectQuote to purchase auto and home insurance in addition to life insurance. It also offers Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans.

With over 800,000 active customers, the company is America’s largest direct-to-consumer seller of term life insurance.

