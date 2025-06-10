Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has partnered with the Nigerian government to launch the Llama Impact Accelerator, a new initiative designed to drive AI-powered solutions for Nigeria’s critical challenges.

Meta will be driving the initiative with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (FMCIDE), the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The 8-month program will support early-stage startups using open-source Llama models to develop innovative solutions in key sectors such as Agriculture, Security & Safety, and Healthcare, along with a wild card category for bold AI applications in other high-impact fields.

Program details

With a strong focus on open innovation, the program includes a six-week incubation phase, where selected teams will receive technical training and mentorship from AI experts and industry leaders, followed by six months of extended support, including access to additional technical resources and opportunities.

Commenting on the initiative, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Sade Dada, said Meta aims to enable the development of solutions that can drive national development and are impactful for communities by making open-source AI more accessible and relevant to local challenges

“We’re excited to partner with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to launch this AI Accelerator in Nigeria, a country with a robust innovation ecosystem,” she added.

Dada noted that Nigeria’s rapidly growing tech ecosystem and deep pool of AI talent make it an ideal launchpad for scalable, homegrown AI solutions.

According to her, the Accelerator aims to enable local innovators with cutting-edge tools, infrastructure, and support to build responsibly with open-source LLMs like Meta’s Llama.

Building Nigeria’s AI ecosystem

Also commenting on the initiative, Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the partnership marks a major step forward in the government’s mission to develop a thriving AI ecosystem in Nigeria.

“We see AI as a key driver for national development, and this program by Meta will equip innovators with the right tools and guidance to tackle some of our most pressing issues,” the Minister added.

Meta said the initiative is part of its broader commitment to democratizing access to responsible AI and supporting local innovation in Nigeria.

By working closely with government partners, academia, and civil society, the Accelerator will help foster an inclusive and forward-looking AI community in Nigeria.

Applications for the Llama Impact Accelerator are open until June 27, 2025. Interested startups can find more details at www.llamaimpactssa.splashthat.com.