Guinea Insurance Plc says it has secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its N5.8 billion Rights Issue.

This announcement was made in a notice to shareholders and the public, dated March 25, 2026, and signed by Chinenye Nwankwo, the company’s Company Secretary.

The rights issue is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its capital base and fund its operational expansion.

This move is expected to provide the company with the financial flexibility required to enhance its underwriting capacity and sustain growth over time.

What they are saying

The notice stated that the rights issue opened on March 25, 2026, and will close on May 1, 2026.

“Guinea Insurance Plc (“GIP” or “the Company”) is pleased to inform its esteemed shareholders and the investing public that it has secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Rights Issue of 5,295,200,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.10 per share, on the basis of two (2) new ordinary shares for every three (3) ordinary shares held as at the close of business on 21 January 2026,” the statement reads.

This capital raise is a key component of Guinea Insurance’s strategy to strengthen its financial position, increase its operational capacity, and improve service delivery to customers.

The company has encouraged shareholders to fully or partially take up their rights. Rights that are not exercised can be traded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) during the offer period, subject to regulatory approvals.

Backstory

Earlier in January 2026, Guinea Insurance applied to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) for approval to raise N5.30 billion through a rights issue.

This initiative was part of the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its capital base and comply with new regulatory minimum capital standards.

The application was submitted through Forte Financial Limited and Mega Equities Limited, stockbrokers appointed by Guinea Insurance. Shareholders who were on record by the close of business on January 21, 2026, are eligible to participate in the offer.

While the rights issue is a regulatory requirement, it is also part of Guinea Insurance’s broader strategic goals to improve its competitiveness and financial strength.

The additional funds will enhance the company’s ability to underwrite key sectors of the Nigerian economy and support technology investments that will drive digital transformation and improve operational efficiency.

More insights

The company has stated that detailed information about the rights issue, including the procedures for acceptance, renunciation, and payment, is available in the Rights Circular distributed to shareholders.

The company encourages shareholders to contact their stockbrokers or the company’s appointed receiving agents for further guidance on how to participate.

Guinea Insurance sees this move as essential for reinforcing its financial stability and enabling it to adapt to the ongoing changes in the insurance industry.

What you should know

The rights issue comes in the wake of significant regulatory reforms in Nigeria’s insurance sector, particularly the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

This legislation, which was signed into law in 2025, introduces major changes to the supervision of the industry, including the adoption of a risk-based capital (RBC) framework.

The RBC framework requires insurers to hold capital that is in line with their underwriting risks. Additionally, the law mandates higher minimum capital requirements (MCR) for insurance companies.

The reforms also grant the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) broad powers to enforce the new capital levels and even revoke licenses for companies that fail to meet recapitalization requirements within the stipulated timeline.