President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, a transformative piece of legislation aimed at modernizing Nigeria’s insurance sector and accelerating the country’s journey toward a $1 trillion economy.

The Act introduces sweeping reforms in the form of stringent capital requirements, compulsory insurance enforcement, and digitization mandates.

“This development reaffirms the administration’s commitment to financial stability, economic development, and inclusive growth,” said Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy in a statement.

A New Era for Nigeria’s Insurance Landscape

The NIIRA 2025 empowers the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to regulate and supervise all insurance and reinsurance businesses operating within Nigeria.

It introduces a series of reforms designed to strengthen consumer protection, attract investment, and improve operational efficiency.

Key provisions of the Act include:

Higher capital thresholds for insurance operators to ensure financial soundness

Mandatory insurance policies to protect consumers and businesses

Digitization of the insurance market to expand access and reduce inefficiencies

Strict enforcement of claims settlement timelines

Creation of policyholder protection funds, especially in cases of insolvency

Expanded participation in regional schemes, including the ECOWAS Brown Card System

“The NIIRA Act ushers in a new era of transparency and competitiveness,” Onanuga added. “It aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the broader goal of building a resilient financial sector.”

Catalyzing Growth and Investor Confidence

Industry analysts expect the new law to catalyze fresh investments, boost consumer confidence, and significantly improve insurance penetration across Nigeria. The reforms are also seen as a strategic move to position Nigeria as a regional insurance hub in Africa.

The Act’s emphasis on digitization and compulsory coverage is expected to drive innovation and expand the reach of insurance services to underserved populations.

With the NIIRA 2025 now in effect, stakeholders across the financial services industry are gearing up for implementation, compliance, and strategic realignment.