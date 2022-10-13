Flour Mills of Nigeria plc (FMN), owners of the iconic Golden Penny brand has recorded another milestone in product delivery, notching a significant score of 98% in a customer satisfaction survey across markets in Nigeria.

The customer satisfaction survey measures a company’s total consumer satisfaction with its products, customer services, and pricing, among other crucial factors. Brand product owners can use it to ascertain the causes of customers’ pleasure and dissatisfaction.

Since customer feedback is an important factor in the creation of strong FMCG brands, measuring customer satisfaction is a key goal for all manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods. These indicators give manufacturers a comprehensive image of a company’s health and provide insights into many business concerns which require urgent attention.

By calculating the customer satisfaction index, FMCG manufacturers can also discover the areas of their operations that have a stronger impact on customer satisfaction and gauge it to ensure products and services live up to customers’ expectations.

Building customer loyalty is no small feat, but ultimately it is the best way to build a successful business, as it costs five times as much to acquire new customers as it does to keep existing ones. Market research shows that loyal customers are known to spend 67 percent more than new ones in their third year.

This attention to customer satisfaction has earned Flour Mills of Nigeria a solid reputation for being a leading manufacturer of Nigerian food brands, under the Golden Penny Brand name. The company’s commitment to investment in local content innovation, led to the introduction of exciting new products such as the “Amaizing Day” cereal, the goat meat pepper soup Noodle flavour, FMN is driving volume in the economy and value pack segment and ensuring customer satisfaction across all their customer base.

One of the most important metrics for gauging the quality of service and product delivery in a competitive market is trust, embedded in brand loyalty.

For FMCG manufacturers, one of the ways to build a sense of loyalty with customers is to create a sense of shared value, as this keeps customers at the forefront of their business operations not only as responsible corporate citizens but also to stay relevant in today’s marketplace.

Besides earning the patronage of customers, trust etched in brand loyalty is one of the critical indices of measuring qualitative service and product delivery in a competitive market,

While it is important for brands to satisfy their customers, greater awareness and policies are being created by regulatory bodies and policymakers, not only to protect workers and consumers but also to protect the environment from practices that could create an imbalance in nature.

Flour Mills of Nigeria represents a leading light in Nigeria, particularly in the foods and agro-allied sector. For the second year running since it first publicly unveiled its sustainability report, the company has continued to record progress on multiple sustainability fronts – from sourcing of raw materials, to waste management, to an improved working environment, to energy efficiency among others.

The second edition of the report is themed: ‘Nourishing Sustainably Today, for Tomorrow.’, in it, FMN highlights various strides it has achieved in ensuring its products continue to maintain high-quality standards while staying intentional with implementing ecologically sound operations and processes. The group’s commitment to global sustainable practices is entrenched in its manufacturing processes such as product packaging, product information and labeling, marketing, package design, choice of materials, durability, and usability.

The release of FMN’s Sustainability report further reiterates the group’s commitment to “Feeding the Nation every day” with customer satisfaction at the heart of its operation. In addition to this, FMN has assembled a specialized customer service team with cutting-edge technology to gather, resolve, and analyze customer complaints. The special project tagged “Burning Spear” was charged with the task of overhauling its customer service provisions to achieve the best quality and service in its supply chain.

Since its founding in 1960, FMN has grown to be well-known throughout the nation for giving millions of Nigerian families delicious and incredibly nutritious food. The company’s excellent quality Golden Penny Flour is available in various varieties, all of which are fortified with vitamins and minerals.

With a daily wheat grinding capacity of 8,000 metric tonnes, the company boasts the highest-ranking pasta in Nigeria, which is prepared from the best durum, giving it a high fibre and protein content. FMN has established policies and structures to guarantee that its products meet the highest quality and safety requirements. This is consistent with their dedication to providing their customers with lasting value.

Today, the Group has created a work environment that encourages innovative work practices, integrating sustainability into the overall organizational strategy, and using sustainability thinking to drive its processes, policies, and product development. The Group’s GMD/CEO Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya – noted that “98% of our customers are satisfied with the high quality of our products We continue to expand our operational sites and capacity. This is in line with our drive to contribute to the development of Nigeria’s Agricultural sector and foster shared value creation.”