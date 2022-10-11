Each academic year, the Maastricht University (UM) Holland-High Potential Scholarship program awards 24 full scholarships of €30,000 (including tuition fee waiver and a monthly stipend) to highly talented students from outside the European Union (EU) who have been admitted to a Master’s programme at UM.

Recommended Reading: Apply for the university of Auckland scholarship

About the scholarship

The High Potential scholarship is given for the duration of the Master’s program, which is 13 months for a one-year master’s program and 25 months for a two-year master’s program.

News continues after this ad

The scholarship pays for living expenses (€12,350 for 13 months and €23,750 for 25 months), health and liability insurance (€700), visa application fees (€207), tuition (at cost), and pre-academic training costs.

Host Institution(s): Maastricht University, Netherlands

News continues after this ad

Number of Awards: 24

Target group: International students from a country outside the EU/EEA

Deadline: 1 Feb 2023 (annual)

Study in: Netherlands

The course starts September 2023

Field of study: The updated list of master’s programs that are participating in this scholarship will be posted on the official website soon.

Recommended Reading: Apply for KPMG scholarship

Eligibility

All candidates must meet the following requirements:

A citizen of a country other than the EU/EEA and meet the requirements for obtaining an entry visa and a residence permit in the Netherlands.

Have dual citizenship from an EU/EEA country.

Have applied to Maastricht University for admission to a full-time Master’s programme for the academic year 2023-2024.

Have met the admission requirements for the UM Master’s program to which you have applied.

Have never participated in a degree-seeking higher education program, a primary education program, or a secondary education programin the Netherlands. Students who have participated in exchange programs in the Netherlands are encouraged to apply.

Applicants should be below 35 years of age by 1 September 2023.

You have achieved excellent results in previous educational programs, as evidenced by your most recent grade transcript or academic excellence. If several applicants are equally qualified, preference will be given to those whose academic transcripts or certified letters of academic excellence show that they are in the top 5% of scholarship program applicants for 2023/24.

Recommended Reading: Apply for UNESO 2023 internship

Application instructions

To apply for the scholarship, you must first enroll in one of Maastricht University’s participating Master’s Programmes (MA). After submitting your application through Studielink, you will be assigned a student ID number, which you will need to complete and submit the Scholarship Application Form. Then you must complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit your application online. The deadline for applications is February 1, 2023.

It is important to go to the official website to obtain the application form and more information on how to apply for this scholarship.