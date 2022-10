The federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have failed to settle out of court as suggested by the court of appeal in Abuja

On Wednesday, the appellate court asked both parties to opt for an out-of-court settlement in the resolution of the dispute between them.

However, appearing before the court on Thursday, counsel to both parties told the court that the settlement between both parties has failed.

More details soon …

