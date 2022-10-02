Nigerians are reacting to the emergence of Phyna as the winner of the N100 million grand prize for Big Brother Naija season seven.

Taking to social media, supporters of Phyna (Phynations) are seen jubilating as they celebrate their favourite in the house.

According to supporters, they declared likeness for Phyna because they feel she was being real and also brought vibe and energy to the house throughout the journey.

Appreciating her fans for voting, however, Phyna said, “I won the price. Thank you so much fans that voted for me. I really appreciate all of you.

What they are saying

@beckyansy said on Twitter, “Congratulations Phyna, the second female winner. About time. You played the game! But Mercy set such a high standard that is difficult to attain and almost impossible to beat. An all-round gamer and stays levelled up outside. Goodluck to you closing that gap.”

@dammiedammie35 wrote, “I remember at the beginning of the show, level 2 housemates were dropping one after the other, felt like none of them would even get to the finals, here we are, A level 2 winner. Give it up for the Champion !!! Congratulations PHYNA, Congratulations to level 2”

@nalachims said, “So happy for you Phyna .very well deserved. You played the game, owned up to everything you did. Congratulations Phyna”

@TWEETORACLE tweeted, “Congratulations Phyna on being the only second female. You did this in style and outclassed everyone else. She is the standard and she will be celebrated. Put some respect to that name”

@Christopherjuix wrote, “I’m crying, my mom is crying, Our neighbor is crying Our dog is barking in excitement Everybody is crying Moral; not all tears are sorrowful. Some are tears of joy Congratulations phyna”

@thabelomaanda noted, “Phyna didn’t win because she shouted Who dey! She won because she gave us a show! Against all odds! Against hate and gang up! She won! Congratulations Phyna.”

@TWEETORACLE noted, “I supported Phyna with my Full chest. I never asked to be paid a dime nor do I expect a penny from her. It was just pure fan love. Nothing more. Yes! People still do things from the goodness of their hearts in Naija. I wish Phyna well. She will do well.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Big Brother housemate, Phyna emerged winner of BBNaija season 7, taking home N100 million

Phyna emerges as the winner with a total of 40.74% ahead of Bryann and Bella who followed as first and second runner-ups with 26.74% and 15.78% votes respectively.