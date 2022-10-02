Big Brother housemate, Phyna has been announced the winner of the Season 7 Big Brother TV series and will take home the sum of N100 grand prize comprising a cash prize of N50 million and N50 million worth of prizes from the sponsors.

Phyna emerges as the winner with a total of 40.74% ahead of Bryann and Bella who followed as first and second runner-ups with 26.74% and 15.78% votes respectively.

Similarly, Adekunle, Chichi, and Daniella followed with 12.36%, 2.49%, and 1.89% votes respectively.

Phyna is the second female BBNaija winner after Mercy Eke, who bagged 41% of the votes and cast more than double the 19% that the runner-up mike got.

Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the new winner who fell to the floor in Jubilation upon her announcement as the winner.

What you should know

The Big Brother Naija season 7, tagged ‘Level Up’, was officially launched with 12 housemates while the second set of housemates was welcomed into the house during day two of the launch event. In total, 24 housemates were placed in two houses for this season.

Also, in the ‘Fave Lock-In’ promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers, 30 fans of the show won N1 million each