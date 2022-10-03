Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna is a model, content creator, hype woman, fashion entrepreneur, and Nollywood actress.

As a member of the season seven Big Brother Naija show, she has had to grind her way to the top by winning the heart of many and staying true to herself

Born on the 2nd of July 1997, the 25-year-old hails from Edo State where she had her primary, secondary and tertiary education. She studied Agricultural and bio-environmental engineering at Auchi Polytechnic.

Although she was born in Lagos to Moses Otabor and Gladys Moses Otabor, she, grew up in Edo State.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level Up housemates came to fame following her participation in the reality show on July 23rd, 2022.

She considers herself jovial and also maintains she is allergic to gossiping with others about someone, one of many things that made her stand out is her originality throughout the show.

BBNaija in a tweet referred to her as “The hype priestess, who took no prisoners this season as she stayed true to herself. This is why she won hearts this season.”

The BBnaija star is also multitalented as she had demonstrated in the house. While she enjoys repairing home appliances, she has also been spotted plaiting and cutting hairs for housemates.

Phyna has also demonstrated resilience and hard work with her education as she pushed on to further her education in a higher institution of learning amid all odds. “I never thought I would be able to further my education in a higher institution of learning” she had said.

Phyna is also a go-getter. For five years, she has set her sights on the Big Brother Naija House but was only picked the fifth time. According to her, she has continued to persist because she wants to make a difference.

Prior to entering the house, she had promised to bring drama, vibes, and ginger and these are what most of her fans attested to at the end of the show.