Every new season of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), is a precursor of higher standards in entertainment, talent discovery and incubation, and economic advancement.

With over 44 billion impressions in the 2022 edition tagged Level Up, BBNaija no doubt disburses entertainers — artistes, media personalities, models, actors, and presenters — into the Nigerian entertainment space, ensuring that the country maintains its pride of place as the epicenter of pop culture on the continent.

However, the beneficiaries of BBNaija go beyond the big screen, famed walkways, and music hubs. Business enthusiasts can, and inevitably do, use the reality TV show as a launchpad to build business empires, thereby pushing the country’s economic frontiers. MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe, bore testament to the reality TV show as a phenomenon that transcends the notion of entertainment while speaking at the winner’s prize presentation for the 7th season.

“Big Brother Naija is more than just entertainment, as we all know. It’s vital to socio-economic value creation,” Ugbe said. “The show also contributes significantly to the Nigerian economy. An example is the production cost of about ₦4.7 billion. BBNaija is that production that touches lives.”

For instance, after winning the “Pepper Dem” edition in 2019, Mercy Eke, the first-ever female BBNaija winner, exploited her sought-after position to invest in her real estate business, Lambo Homes. The entrepreneur revealed that she had always wanted to own a real estate company for the past ten years and felt fulfilled realising that big dream. She tweeted about the company’s progress later in the year, saying, “It started as a dream, and now it’s going very well”.

In 2019, she launched her clothing Line ‘MNM Luxury’ — a brand she had always wanted to build. “My clothing brand has been my biggest dream. I’m going to get it done. I am a go-getter.” She said. Beyond that, Mercy Eke is one of the most sought-after influencers and brand ambassadors.

Her strategic positioning for opportunities, professional appearance, and knack for success make her in demand by clients. Her clients include Royal Hair International Limited, Luscious hair, Mapia, Ciroc, Unique Motors, Innoson, Payporte and Desperado drink, and more.

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, is another housemate who has used the BBNaija platform as a stepping stone to building a name for herself in the business world. Coming only 2nd to Laycon in the “Lockdown” edition of the BBNaija show in 2020, Dorathy has gone on to consolidate her business interests through her newfound fame after the show. Dorathy personally described her procurement company ‘ShopForMe’ as “the biggest procurement company in Nigeria”, and her lingerie line MFC Lingerie is highly coveted.

Similarly, ex-housemate Natacha “Tacha” Akide has carved a niche for herself in the business world under the auspices of the BBNaija platform. Her online shop, Everythingtacha, deals in all trending products, and her clothing brand NLNT89 is a repository of streetwear. Moreover, Tacha is an influencer and ambassador to numerous brands who exploit her digital and physical presence to boost their followership.

Among these three instances of BBNaija stars who have become business moguls after appearing on the show, there are intervening threads.

First, the ex-housemates ventured into businesses that resonate with their personalities. Dorathy Bachor was known for her endowment while in the BBNaija house. No surprise, then, that her lingerie brand is fittingly dubbed “FullChestGang” and caters to plus-size women who often get sidelined. Past winner Mercy Eke was also known for her extroversion, charisma, and confidence in the house — characteristics that are important in a real estate world where customer relations and persuasion are integral.

Tacha, on her part, is a lady who could do both: feisty yet beautiful; laid back yet energetic. No wonder her brand NLNT89 caters to women’s wear while her Everythingtacha brand features a diverse catalog: from eyelashes to kid’s toy cars and everything in between. These show how much the personalities of ‘popular’ business owners could influence people’s perception of their business and predict future growth.

Moreover, the trio appear to be goal visualizers. Before and during their time in the Big Brother house, they had voiced their dreams and interests in becoming business owners in specific respects. With that in mind, it was easier to exploit the opportunity of BBNaija to water those dreams and ensure they come to fruition. Therefore, entrepreneurs must set goals within their industry of interest and visualise the objectives that will contribute to growing such a business long before an opportunity comes.

Furthermore, entrepreneurs must leverage social media and industry connections to remain in the spotlight — one which the ex-BBNaija housemates in question have mastered. Beyond the visibility of BBNaija, an active profile allows one to better market their business and interact with far more potential customers. Thus, creating a more engaging experience for the audience, helping them feel more connected to the brand, and cultivating trust that goes a long way in driving business growth.

Meanwhile, BBNaija does not open pathways for individual business owners only. In 2021, Abeg Technologies, the headline sponsor of BBNaija season 6, saw users of its Abeg app soar by 7000% following its sponsorship of the reality TV show. They returned this Level Up season as ‘headline sponsors’, albeit with a new name, ‘Pocket’. According to Ayo Akinola, the Head of Business Development, Pocket, Big Brother Naija rubbed off on its business positively.

“It’s (BBNaija) something we are very proud to be associated with. It is unarguably the biggest platform that we have in Africa and it has even taken our business to immeasurable numbers. You should see the dashboard,” he said.

With over 1 billion votes in the BBNaija Level Up season, the show also helped to spotlight hundreds of brands through daily tasks and games. Beyond that, the Level Up season “employed over 1200 people working directly and indirectly…And to date, over 10,000 people across the industries have worked” on the show, according to MultiChoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe.

MultiChoice’s BBNaija incorporates itself into Nigerian and African society. As much as it functions as a well-oiled machine that produces pop culture personalities and entertainers, it also posits as a factory that incubates businesses, business owners, and enthusiasts, helping them to grow from thinkers to doers and to achieve their lifelong dreams while filling unwanted gaps in a desperate economy.