The latest season of Big Brother Naija has been announced to air later this month. The winner of this season will walk away with ₦100 million. In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win ₦1 million each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv & GOtv customers. The increase in the grand prize can only mean this season will cost more than last season when the increased cost of diesel is accounted for. Pocket by PiggyVest has been announced to be the headline sponsor for season 7, with fintech company Flutterwave as the associate sponsor.

For its seventh season, Big Brother Naija will have a double launch show on July 23, and 24 respectively. The last season also had a double launch, introducing half of the housemates first and the second half later.

The CEO of DSTV shared last year that the show cost N4 billion, which was half a billion more than it did for the previous season. The total cost of running the show goes into diesel for generators, feeding the housemates, buying props for any games they will have, and paying staff members that work behind the scenes.

But this does not entirely come out of the organizers’ pockets. Sponsorship deals, as well as advertising revenue, make up the bulk of the profit the show makes.

Last year, Abeg (now known as Pocket by PiggyVest) paid ₦2 billion to be the headline sponsor, and Patricia paid ₦1 billion to be the associate sponsor. These exclude category sponsorship which costs ₦750 million while product sponsorship costs N200 million. It wouldn’t make sense for any profit-oriented business to run at a loss, so between the increase in subscription fees, sponsorship deals, and advertising revenue, DSTV should turn a profit or at least break even.

