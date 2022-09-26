Technext, one of the leading tech media organizations in Africa, has unveiled its lineup of sponsors of Technext Coinference 2.0, the largest blockchain gathering on the continent.

To decipher the concepts of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) and discuss the issues surrounding them, Technext is bringing together key players in the African crypto ecosystem, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, innovators and regulators.

Billed to hold on Monday, the 3rd of October, 2022 at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event, which happens to be the second edition, is themed, Blockchain and DeFi: Beyond the Hype. The scope of the conversation will cover the possibilities of Blockchain, Crypto, Web3 and DeFi for Africa.

Technext Coinference 2.0 promises engaging conversations from the plenary keynotes to the breakout panel sessions as well as the celebrity spotlight.

Meet the sponsors of the event.

Polygon

The headline sponsor is Polygon, a leading blockchain infrastructure development company. Founded in 2017, Polygon—formerly known as Matic Network—is an Ethereum scaling platform that offers scalable, affordable, secure, and sustainable blockchains for Web3.

Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions, including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

Hashgreed

Hashgreed is the first African marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Hashgreed provides a blockchain-powered file certification tool, a multipurpose NFT/ web3 marketplace, access to real estate and tech startup ownership and low-interest DeFi-powered loans. Launched in January 2021, the company prides itself on making NFT easy and accessible for Africans.

Efosa Ighodaro, the CEO/Founder of Hashgreed will be speaking during the final panel session, Making money from NFTs, at Technext Coinference 2.0.

GIGXPad

GIGXPad, widely tagged “the crypto bank”, is an emerging exchange that is gradually becoming marketable in the Nigerian crypto space.

This platform enables users to buy, store, swap, send, borrow, stake, and earn returns from real-world business assets directly with close to zero fees. They have Android and iOS mobile apps and an easy-to-navigate website. GIGX was the headline sponsor of the maiden edition of Technext Coinference 1.0.

Bitmama

Bitmama, the US and Africa-based blockchain payments startup, is a highly-secured and fast-growing crypto platform to buy, sell or trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Celo and other cryptocurrencies at the best rates. Currently in three African markets; Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, Bitmama enables users to be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies conveniently using their debit cards.

Founded in 2019 by Ruth Iselema, the platform also allows users to carry out regular online payments, pay utilities and perform transactions such as staking to hedge against currency devaluation. The company recently raised a $2 million pre-seed fund.

Ruth Iselema is one of the confirmed speakers for the panel conversation on Crypto x Africa: the strains, the gains and the future at Technext Coinference 2.0.

VIBRA

VIBRA is a user-friendly platform for both newbies and crypto enthusiasts. VIBRA, a product of African Blockchain Lab, is a cryptocurrency wallet and social app that was created to spread knowledge about cryptocurrency and the usage of cryptocurrency in Africa.

The platform teaches beginner-friendly cryptocurrency lessons through blog posts, social media, AMA sessions, and the Telegram crypto community. It describes itself as the “number one crypto marketplace in Africa”.

Basira

Basira is a peer-to-peer market that facilitates payment of utility bills, cryptocurrency exchanges, and other digital assets. The platform allows users to trade their digital currencies and assets such as bitcoin and Ethereum with other people.

In January, the company, founded by Kehinde Ogunkanmi was one of the 25 startups selected for a 12-month venture building programme by Adanian Labs.

Technext Coinference 2.0 will be a hybrid event (a combination of physical and virtual participation). You can simply register to attend the event here.