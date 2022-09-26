President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction of a 10 megawatts hydropower generating plant at Otamiri and Nworie River in Imo state.

The Imo state government has also concluded plans to establish the Orashi Free Trade Zone for oil and gas, with an expected initial $1.5 billion foreign investment and creation of over 300,000 jobs following the approval for the dredging of Orashi River into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a statement from Imo state government on its official Twitter account, this was made known by Governor Hope Uzodimma at the preliminary luncheon for the 62nd Independence Day Thanksgiving Mass, where he hosted Ndi Imo at the Government House Banquet Hall in Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma said the Hydro Power Generating plant at Otamiri and Nworie Rivers, is geared towards generating and supplying uninterruptible power supply within Owerri Metropolis and beyond.

What the statement from Imo State Government is saying

The statement also noted that the governor appealed to the conscience of the Imo people to shun violence and bearing of arms as options to address marginalization as the state government is addressing such issues.

‘’The governor added that with the recent approval for the dredging of Orashi River into the Atlantic Ocean, the Government has plans to float the Orashi Free Trade Zone for Oil and Gas.

“With an initial $1.5b foreign investment, this will translate to much more than 300,000 job and economic opportunities.

It also stated that the luncheon was attended by Wife of the Governor, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, top government functionaries like the deputy governor, Prof Placid Njoku; Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka (leading his principal officers and other members); secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu; chief of staff to the governor, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie; commissioners, other government appointees and heads of government agencies and parastatals.