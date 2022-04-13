The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc has announced that it is about to conclude a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mabon Hydro Power Plant for 40 MW of electricity.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ms Henrietta Ighommore, Head, Corporate Communications, NBET, in Abuja on Tuesday

NBET stated that the 40MW purchase will contribute to strengthening and stabilizing Nigeria’s grid.

What NBET is saying

Ighommore stated that “Mabon Hydro Power Plant is strategically located in Dadin Kowa area of Gombe State and is the only power plant located in the Northeast region.’’

She said the additional power from Mabon would contribute to reducing the current Weighted Average Cost of Power within NBET’s portfolio, as generation of hydro power is relatively cheap.

She added that it is a committed sign from the administration to boost the commercialisation of small hydro plants and bring them upstream to ramp up power generation.

“The PPA is also in line with Nigeria’s commitment to the UN COP 26 on accelerated action and support for Climate Change Framework.

“The Hydro Plant being a clean energy source propels Nigeria towards fulfilling its obligations.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to reducing carbon footprints and supporting climate change initiatives,” she said.

Ighommore’s statement said that the purchase is also coming at a time when the country is in need of every available power it can generate and wheel out to end-users. It added that NBET had held a consultative forum with industry stakeholders on how to facilitate the process of acquiring the power, which was part of the series of actions that NBET was undertaking prior to closing out the PPA with Mabon Hydro Power Plant.

“The DISCOS made significant contributions at the meeting with a commitment to working collaboratively with other market participants towards improving and enhancing power supply to Nigerians,’’ she said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported recently that power supply in Nigeria rebounded on Sunday, 10th April 2022 from the shocking decline recorded on Saturday, when electricity supply in the country crashed by 47.3% to 37,440.1MWh, which is the lowest level since the recovery from the national grid collapse in March.