Purchasing Crypto in Nigeria can be an uphill task for beginners who are not conversant with how cryptocurrency works and do not own any stablecoin.

The user experience on most crypto exchanges like Binance and Bybit is a bit complicated and would not be easily navigated by a newbie in the industry.

Hopefully, there are some crypto apps with simpler interfaces that offer their users the opportunity to buy Crypto assets with the Naira from their bank accounts.

Popular crypto exchanges like Binance and Bybit have an option for Fiat deposit but Nigerian cards don’t work on them.

We are going to be looking at crypto apps that provide their users the opportunity to purchase crypto in Naira.

Quidax

Quidax is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to buy, sell, store, and send cryptocurrencies. The exchange was founded by Buchi Okoro in 2017 and the exchange offers its services to Nigeria and Ghana in West Africa.

According to Crunchbase, the exchange operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and has about 100 team members.

Quidax offers a variety of products and services which include Cryptocurrency wallets for all listed cryptocurrencies, USD savings with Up to 10% interest paid daily on USD savings, OTC desk to Buy and sell crypto NFTs, DeFi, and CeFi, API to Build cryptocurrency apps and Instant swaps

Quidax allows its users to buy crypto assets with naira via debit cards or bank transfers.

Quidax is among the two crypto exchanges granted an Approval in Principle by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission.

The approval makes Quidax fully licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria.

Yellow Card

Yellow Card is a pan-African Fintech company operating across 20 countries with heavy footprints in Africa. Yellow Card is the largest and first licensed Stablecoin on-ramp/off-ramp on the African continent. Yellow card provide businesses of all sizes with secure and cost-effective methods to buy and sell USDT, USDC, and PYUSD via their local currency directly and through its Payments API.

In Nigeria, Crypto assets can be bought with Naira via Yellow card. The feature offers the users the option of buying crypto via Bank transfer.

It is to be noted that Yellow Card’s wallet feature in Nigeria is limited to only Bitcoin, USDT, and PYUSD.

Busha

Busha is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in Africa offering a secure and user-friendly environment for trading and managing digital assets. Busha was Founded with the mission of simplifying cryptocurrency for everyone and continues to be a trusted partner for users and businesses across Africa and beyond.

Busha was granted one of the first provisional licenses by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a regulated Digital Assets Exchange. The approval slated under the SEC’s Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program positions Busha as a key player in facilitating secure, compliant transactions in Nigeria.

Busha facilitates the purchase of crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT with the naira. The minimum purchase amount for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies is 250 Naira when using the instant buy feature.

It also supports the direct purchase of Memecoins like Shiba Inu.

Bitmama

Bitmama is a crypto trading platform built solely to facilitate the purchase of crypto assets with local currencies like Naira. Bitmama is the best cryptocurrency trading platform to buy and sell Bitcoin in Nigeria securely using local currency.

The platform operates in over 100 countries allowing its users to buy in crypto in USD, NGN, GHS, ZAR, EUR, and GBP.

Bitcoin and other crypto assets can be bought directly on Bitmama, or converted from supported fiat or other digital currencies in the platform’s cryptocurrency conversion service.

Bitcoin can also be sold on Bitmama and proceeds earned in Naira in Nigeria.

ChangeNow

ChangeNow is a crypto exchange with one of the highest reviews on Google and Trustpilot. ChangeNow is a beginner-friendly instant cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in local currency.

ChangeNow offers users the opportunity to buy Bitcoin and other crypto assets in Naira using a credit or debit card.

You can also sell Bitcoin in Nigeria or exchange Bitcoin to Naira with the help of crypto exchange services like ChangeNow.

ChangeNow has one of the highest ratings on Google and Trustpilot. It has 9,726 reviews on Google while rated 4.8 out of 5. On Trustpilot, it has 10,530 reviews.

It is also ranked above Quidax and Busha on Google for the search word apps to buy crypto using naira.