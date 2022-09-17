The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 14, commenced the online registration for the recruitment of adhoc staff for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

In its recruitment notice dated September 7, the commission noted that the portal will be open from September 14, by 8:00 am and registration ends on December 14, by 8:00 pm.

Recall that Nairametrics had previously reported on how to apply for the adhoc staff recruitment where we listed the requirements for application and the steps to apply.

Each position has its required qualification that INEC demands that applicants have. The registration is open for eligible applicants to register for all categories of ad-hoc staff except the Collation Officers.

Applicants are therefore advised to register under the category that they meet the requirements.

News continues after this ad

Those that are Eligible to apply

For SUPERVISORY PRESIDING OFFICER (SPO), the Requirement is that the applicant must be a Public/Civil Servant on Grade Level 10-14 (Priority is given to qualified staff of NYSC/NOA/NIMC/NPC) OR Registration Area Officers/INEC staff not engaged in other duties (GL 10-14).

For REGISTRATION AREA CENTER (RAC), INEC requires that the applicant must be a Head of School or a staff (GL 07 and above) of the school/ institution/ public building hosting the RAC.

For PRESIDING OFFICER (PO) / ASSISTANT, the basic requirement is that applicants must be a Serving Corps member or a penultimate student of a Federal/State tertiary institution in Nigeria with a knowledge of IT.

Another requirement for this position is that the applicant should be a staff of an MDA with an OND qualification or a former corps member (Not earlier than the 2018 batch)

For REGISTRATION AREA TECHNICAL SUPPORT (RATECH), the requirement is that Applicants for this category must have an IT background and Must be a suitable INEC staff (not engaged in any other duties) or a Serving Corps Members in the Commission (where available)

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that INEC announced the registration of recruitment for adhoc staff for the 2023 general election.

On September 7, INEC launched the portal for the recruitment which can be done via 2 links located on the INEC website: www.inecnigeria.org or https://pres.inecnigeria.org

News continues after this ad