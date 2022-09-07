The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of recruitment for ad hoc staff for the upcoming general elections.

The announcement was made by INEC on Wednesday on its official Facebook page.

INEC revealed that the portal will be opened on September 14 by 8:00 am and is slated to close on November 30, by 8:00 am.

What INEC is saying

INEC called on eligible and interested persons to visit the portal and apply.

The statement partly reads “The Commission has approved the re-activation of INECPRES both the Mobile App for Android phones only and the web portal (laptops only).

“To this end, the portal will be open to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff (SPO/PO/APO/RATECHS/RAC Managers) except the Collation officers.

“The portal opens on Wednesday the 14th of September and ends on the 14th of December 2022.

“All applications are encouraged to fill the registration forms online via the mobile app or web portal to be eligible for consideration as adhoc staff in 2023 general election.“