On September 7, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the commencement of recruitment for ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

According to INEC, the portal will be opened today September 14, by 8:00 am and is slated to close on December 14, by 8:00 pm.

The Commission urged eligible and interested persons to visit INEC’s portal and apply as the portal will be opened to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff except the Collation Officers.

Requirement for registration

INEC has listed a couple of things eligible registrants must have before registering on the portal. They include;

A functional email address. A functioning mobile phone number. A personal bank account number. A recent, white background passport-sized photograph not larger than 5MB. Contact details of two referees such as email address and phone number. A valid staff ID No./student ID No (as displayed on your ID Card) An NYSC Callup Number for former corps members (not earlier than 2018). NYSC Callup Number for current corps members, 2022. A copy of highest qualification in pdf format A copy of means of identification in .jpg or .jpeg format.

Here is how to apply

To apply, click on https://pres.inecnigeria.org which is the direct URL for the registration portal and create an account. Then follow the following steps:

News continues after this ad

Review the requirements for the available positions.(You are expected to go through the requirements for all available election staff positions to determine your eligibility)

Click on “Register” and follow the instructions.

Create your password. After creating your password, you are automatically logged into the portal and presented with an application form.

Fill the application form. The form is segmented into three sections; (i) Personal Information, (ii) Contact Information and (iii) Bank Details.

The names you are to enter should be the same as the one written on your BVN and be sure your details are filled in correctly as you will not be allowed to edit details once the form is submitted.

Upload a recent passport-sized photograph with a plain background of not larger than 5MB size.

Fill in the details of your referees and be sure to check the attestation box as the information you provide will be validated from your institutions/organization/referees.

Submit the application.

Print your acknowledgement slip (this is mandatory as you will need this for the final verification)

As stated on the INEC portal, ensure you review your information thoroughly before you click the submit button.

According to INEC, deployment would be done based on your selected state of residence.

News continues after this ad