The Nigerian Police force has declared that there is no immediate threat to the 2023 election holding, dousing fears that the election may be cancelled due to insecurity.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, after a meeting with Mr Todd Robinson, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, US Department of States.

The IG said this follows a robust security threat analysis carried out by the Police using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes.

What the Inspector-General of Police is saying

The IG who met with officials during the summit of United Nations Chiefs of Police, held in the US stated that the meeting was centred around enhancing support for the Nigeria Police training and capacity-building programme.

He disclosed that the focus was particularly on the training of tactical units deployed in the North East and other conflict theatres across the country.

News continues after this ad

The IG also added that discussion was also on the need to cascade the ongoing election security management training across the six geopolitical zones in preparation for the 2023 general elections, with discussions including training of police recruits on modern policing themes such as forensic investigations, human relations and cyber security.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Federal Government assured that it will do everything possible to not only make sure elections hold in 2023 but to secure the country following rising insecurity.