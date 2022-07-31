The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has said that security intelligence is not for public consumption, noting that it detests sharing intelligence in the news or on social media.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and can be seen on NPF’s official Twitter account.

Adejobi in the statement pointed out that anyone who derives pleasure in making security intelligence public, is doing so out of ignorance, as such could not be regarded as intelligence, but rather eye service and sabotage.

What the NPF spokesman is saying

Adejobi encouraged Nigerians to constantly share information with security agencies as soon as possible as that would help check insecurity in the country.

The statement from the Force spokesman reads, ‘’Insecurity: Security Intelligence is not for public consumption. I detest sharing Intelligence in the news or on social media. Anyone or group of persons who derives pleasure in making security Intelligence public does that in ignorance because such could not be regarded as intelligence, but rather, eye service and sabotage.

‘’Security agencies work together, gather intelligence and share same amongst themselves for coordinated operations which will be in the collective interest and benefits for all.

‘’We urge Nigerians to constantly share information with security agencies as soon as possible. A stitch in time saves nine. Thanks.’’

What you should know

The rate of insecurity across the country has risen to an alarming level with reports of security challenges in different parts with reported high casualty figures.

Some of the security breaches have been attributed to inadequate or lack of intelligence gathering which is critical in containing security challenges