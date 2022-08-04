The Federal Government has assured that it will do everything possible to not only make sure elections hold in 2023 but to secure the country following rising insecurity.

This was disclosed by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed at the end of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Mohammed also assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will be free and fair.

What the minister is saying

Mohammed stated that everyone who has an opinion is free to air such opinion and the government will weigh the opinions and take whatever decisions it believes is in the overall interest of the nation.

“Yes, it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned on whether given the state of insecurity in the country there can be elections next year.

“I can assure you there will be elections because the Nigerian government will do everything possible not just to make sure there is election but to secure the country,’’ the minister said.

the minister said. “I’m sure you heard yesterday from the president that military commanders have been given everything they needed and they have been given all the powers to bring this insurgency and banditry to an end,” he added.

What you should know

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Abuja has been rocked by recent terrorist attacks, as ISWAP has claimed attacks on the Kuje Prison which freed convicted terrorists and also recent attacks on Nigerian military posts just outside Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced that 8,784,677 million youths made up the 12,298,944 Nigerians who completed the voter registration process, as it formally ends the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for the 2023 elections.