The 2022/23 summer transfer window is now officially closed for the major leagues in football. This window have included massive deals across Europe as clubs flex their financial muscles in getting their key targets as they look to reshape their squads.

The Premier League is the highlight of the most expensive transfers in this window as they spent the most of any league with an estimate of £2.1billion as some clubs broke their record transfer fee to acquire their key targets.

London side, Chelsea football club following their acquisition by the Todd Boehly-led consortium have spent the most on new players in the Premier League and across Europe. The west London side spent a total of £278.4million on new signings to bolster their squad with big names like: Wesley Fofana, Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Koulibaly and Aubameyang.

Early on in the summer transfer window, the Premier League defending champions, Manchester City acquired one of the biggest signings of the summer, Erling Haaland. Liverpool also responded with the signing of Darwin Nunez.

The highlight of the Premier League clubs is Nottingham Forest. The Premier League side got promoted to the league for the first time since 1999 under their manager, Steve Cooper. The club signed 21 players in this summer transfer window, which is the most of any football club in British history, spending a total of £157.3million.

Here are the most expensive transfers of the Summer transfer window:

Player: Antony

Fee: £90.5million

From: Ajax (NED)

To: Manchester United (ENG)

Fee: £76.5million

From: Leicester City (ENG)

To: Chelsea (ENG)

Fee: £76.2million

From: AS Monaco

To: Real Madrid

Fee: £71.5million

From: Benfica (POR)

To: Liverpool (ENG)

Fee: £67.3million

From: Real Madrid (ESP)

To: Manchester United (ENG)

Fee: £66.7million

From: Real Sociedad (ESP)

To: Newcastle United (ENG)

Fee: £63.6million

From: Juventus (ITA)

To: Bayern Munich (GER)

Fee: £62million

From: Brighton Hove Albion (ENG)

To: Chelsea (ENG)

Fee: £57.1million

From: Borrusia Dortmund (GER)

To: Manchester City (ENG)

Fee: £55million

From: Everton (ENG)

To: Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Fee: £55million

From: Leeds United (ENG)

To: Barcelona (ESP)

Fee: £54.6million

From: Ajax (NED)

To: Manchester United (ENG)

Fee: £53.5million

From: Manchester City (ENG)

To: Chelsea (ENG)

Fee: £49.7million

From: Manchester City (ENG)

To: Arsenal (ENG)

Fee: £46.7million

From: Sevilla (ESP)

To: Barcelona (ESP)