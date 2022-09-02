The 2022/23 summer transfer window is now officially closed for the major leagues in football. This window have included massive deals across Europe as clubs flex their financial muscles in getting their key targets as they look to reshape their squads.
The Premier League is the highlight of the most expensive transfers in this window as they spent the most of any league with an estimate of £2.1billion as some clubs broke their record transfer fee to acquire their key targets.
London side, Chelsea football club following their acquisition by the Todd Boehly-led consortium have spent the most on new players in the Premier League and across Europe. The west London side spent a total of £278.4million on new signings to bolster their squad with big names like: Wesley Fofana, Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Koulibaly and Aubameyang.
Early on in the summer transfer window, the Premier League defending champions, Manchester City acquired one of the biggest signings of the summer, Erling Haaland. Liverpool also responded with the signing of Darwin Nunez.
The highlight of the Premier League clubs is Nottingham Forest. The Premier League side got promoted to the league for the first time since 1999 under their manager, Steve Cooper. The club signed 21 players in this summer transfer window, which is the most of any football club in British history, spending a total of £157.3million.
Here are the most expensive transfers of the Summer transfer window:
- Player: Antony
Fee: £90.5million
From: Ajax (NED)
To: Manchester United (ENG)
- Player: Wesley Fofana
Fee: £76.5million
From: Leicester City (ENG)
To: Chelsea (ENG)
- Player: Aurelien Tchouameni
Fee: £76.2million
From: AS Monaco
To: Real Madrid
- Player: Darwin Nunez
Fee: £71.5million
From: Benfica (POR)
To: Liverpool (ENG)
- Player: Casemiro
Fee: £67.3million
From: Real Madrid (ESP)
To: Manchester United (ENG)
- Player: Alexander Isak
Fee: £66.7million
From: Real Sociedad (ESP)
To: Newcastle United (ENG)
- Player: Matthijs de Ligt
Fee: £63.6million
From: Juventus (ITA)
To: Bayern Munich (GER)
- Player: Marc Cucurella
Fee: £62million
From: Brighton Hove Albion (ENG)
To: Chelsea (ENG)
- Player: Erling Haaland
Fee: £57.1million
From: Borrusia Dortmund (GER)
To: Manchester City (ENG)
- Player: Richarlison
Fee: £55million
From: Everton (ENG)
To: Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
- Player: Raphinha
Fee: £55million
From: Leeds United (ENG)
To: Barcelona (ESP)
- Player: Lisandro Martinez
Fee: £54.6million
From: Ajax (NED)
To: Manchester United (ENG)
- Player: Raheem Sterling
Fee: £53.5million
From: Manchester City (ENG)
To: Chelsea (ENG)
- Player: Gabriel Jesus
Fee: £49.7million
From: Manchester City (ENG)
To: Arsenal (ENG)
- Player: Jules Kounde
Fee: £46.7million
From: Sevilla (ESP)
To: Barcelona (ESP)
