The climax to the thrilling 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League campaign is upon us as English giants, Liverpool and Spanish giants, Real Madrid go head to head on Saturday in Paris, France for the most famous piece of silverware in European club football making it the third time the two sides have met in European cup final.

The UEFA Champions League final is the 67th season of Europe’s premier club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 30th season since it was renamed from the European Champion Clubs’ Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The finalists of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League will each pocket a huge sum of $17.5million for reaching the final of the European covetous competition. The team that emerges victorious at Stade de France on Saturday will receive an extra $5.1million (making it a total of $22.69million) for qualifying for the UEFA Super Cup which is a one-off final that pits the UEFA Champions League winners against the UEFA Europa League winners.

Champions League 2021-22: UEFA Prize money

Winner $22.6million

Runner-up $17.5million

Semi-finalists $14.1million

Quarter-finalists $12.0million

Round of 16 $10.8million

Group-stage wins $3.1million

Group-stage draws $1.0million

Group stage $17.7million

The English giants, Liverpool have so far racked up $90.7million winning all their group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League which can increase to $95.8million if they emerge as the UEFA Champions League winner on Saturday.

The Spanish giants, Real Madrid have earned $87.6million after losing one of their group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League. Their final prize money can however increase by $5.1million to $87.6million if they end up as the UCL victors on Saturday.

These figures do not include matchday or broadcast income which means their total earnings from the European competition might exceed $100 million.