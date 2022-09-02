Following three months of endless negotiations, the 2022/23 summer transfer window is now officially closed for the major leagues in football.
The summer transfer window witnessed big clubs across Europe spending big to reshape their clubs as the season gets into full gear.
Nigerian footballers have also been involved in the summer transfer window as some players have switched sides making their dream moves to the top flight leagues.
During this summer transfer window, Premier League side, Nottingham Forest spent the highest on Nigerian players – a total of £37.5million, while the Scottish side recouped almost £30million from the transfer sale of Nigerian players.
Here is a list of the top moves made by Nigerian footballers:
- Player: Taiwo Awoniyi
Fee: £17.5million
From: Union Berlin (GER)
To: Nottingham Forest (ENG)
- Player: Emmanuel Dennis
Fee: £20million
From: Watford (ENG)
To: Nottingham Forest (ENG)
- Player: Umar Sadiq
Fee: €20million
From: UD Almeria (ESP)
To: Real Sociedad (ESP)
- Player: Ademola Lookman
Fee: €15million
From: RB Leipzig (GER)
To: Atlanta BC (ITA)
- Player: Joe Aribo
Fee: £10million
From: Rangers (SCO)
To: Southampton (ENG)
- Player: Calvin Bassey
Fee: £19.6million
From: Rangers (SCO)
To: Ajax (NED)
