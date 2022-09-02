Following three months of endless negotiations, the 2022/23 summer transfer window is now officially closed for the major leagues in football.

The summer transfer window witnessed big clubs across Europe spending big to reshape their clubs as the season gets into full gear.

Nigerian footballers have also been involved in the summer transfer window as some players have switched sides making their dream moves to the top flight leagues.

During this summer transfer window, Premier League side, Nottingham Forest spent the highest on Nigerian players – a total of £37.5million, while the Scottish side recouped almost £30million from the transfer sale of Nigerian players.

Here is a list of the top moves made by Nigerian footballers:

Player: Taiwo Awoniyi

Fee: £17.5million

From: Union Berlin (GER)

To: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Fee: £20million

From: Watford (ENG)

To: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Fee: €20million

From: UD Almeria (ESP)

To: Real Sociedad (ESP)

Fee: €15million

From: RB Leipzig (GER)

To: Atlanta BC (ITA)

Fee: £10million

From: Rangers (SCO)

To: Southampton (ENG)

Fee: £19.6million

From: Rangers (SCO)

To: Ajax (NED)