The recent ban on foreign models and voice-over artists in Nigeria’s advertising space will save forex for Nigerian media companies and also boost Nigeria’s homegrown talents in the advertising space.

This was disclosed by Segun Arinze, veteran actor and President of the Association of Voice Over Artists, Nigeria, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

This comes after the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria announced a ban on foreign talents, which it says is aimed at growing Nigeria’s advertising industry.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

What Mr Arinze is saying

Arinze noted that Nigeria needs to protect its talent, stating that he does not think Nigeria is doing the wrong thing by providing opportunities for the talents coming up.

He also noted that Nigeria is experiencing a brain drain in the sector, adding that when the talents can’t find work within, they go outside.

News continues after this ad

“The ban is to encourage the industry, and I do not see anything wrong in that,” he said.

On the impact of the ban on the industry, he stated that it is not a first in Africa. He said, “It is in South Africa. It’s not strange. The impact is that we need to start having homegrown talents who need to do this, and also saving forex earnings.”

“So it is a whole big picture, it’s an ongoing discussion. When Nigerian voice-over artists go outside, they don’t earn even much. You need to keep everything in here.

News continues after this ad

“I am sure Hollywood and Bollywood would do same,” he added.

What you should know

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) announced the ban last month saying it is in line with the FG’s policy of developing local talent, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and action aimed at growing Nigerian advertising.

The ban is to take effect from the 1st of October, 2022.

This announcement is contained in a statement titled, ‘Ban On The Use Of Foreign Models And Voice-over Artists On The Nigerian Advertising Medium/Media’, issued by the Director General of the Council, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, on Monday.

ARCON stated that the directive will help boost the federal government’s policy on the development of local content, create more employment for young Nigerians and help conserve scarce foreign exchange