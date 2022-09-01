Nigeria attracted a sum of $1.54 billion as capital inflows in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 75.34% compared to $875.62 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. This is, however, 2.4% lower than the $1.57 billion received in the preceding quarter.

This is according to the recently released capital importation report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The breakdown of the report showed that the largest amount was received through portfolio investment at $757.32 million, which accounted for 49.33% of the total inflows, followed by other investments with $630.87 million, representing 41.09%, while foreign direct investment accounted for 9.58% ($147.16 million).

Foreign inflows into Nigeria have remained low post-covid, attracting a total of $6.7 billion in foreign capital in 2021, as against $9.66 billion and $23.99 billion recorded in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Cumulatively, a total of $3.11 billion has been recorded as imported capital in the first half of the year.

Disaggregated by Sectors, capital importation into banking had the highest inflow of $646.36 million amounting to 42.10% of total capital imported in the second quarter of 2022. This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $233.99 million (15.24%), and the financing sector with $197.31 million (12.85%).