The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has banned its members from use of foreign models and voice-over artists on Nigerian advertising media.

This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, ‘Ban On The Use Of Foreign Models And Voice-over Artists On The Nigerian Advertising Medium/Media’, issued by the Director General of the Council, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, on Monday.

Fadolapo said that the new directive by ARCON which was formerly known as Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), is in line with the Federal Government’s policy to develop local talent and inclusive economic growth for sectors of the country, including advertising.

What the statement is saying

The statement partly reads,

“In line with the Federal Government’s policy of developing local talent, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and actions aimed at growing the Nigerian advertising industry, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, being the apex advertising, advertisement and marketing communications’ regulatory agency of the Federal Government, has in accordance with its statutory mandates, responsibilities and powers as conveyed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022, bans the use of foreign models and voice-over artists on any advertisement used on the Nigerian advertising space with effect from Ist October 2022.

“All advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian models and voice-over artists.

“Ongoing campaigns are permitted to run out their terms. However, subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel.

“Advertisers, advertisement agencies, media houses, advertising community and the general public are hereby enjoined to take note.”

Bottom line

This new directive by ARCON will help boost the federal government’s policy on the development of local content, create more employment for young Nigerians and help conserve scarce foreign exchange

