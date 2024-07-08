Austria is experiencing a notable increase in job vacancies, with an average of 196,400 unfilled positions reported in the first quarter of 2024, according to Statistics Austria.

This represents an 8.5% rise from the previous quarter’s 181,000 vacancies, indicating a growing demand for labour, especially in the service sector.

The breakdown of job vacancies in Austria includes 113,200 vacancies in the service sector, 46,100 vacancies in the manufacturing sector and 37,100 vacancies in the public sector.

This surge in job openings presents a significant opportunity for foreign professionals, particularly in critical roles such as nurses, plumbers, and carpenters.

The Austria Labour demands

Austria’s labour market faces significant shortages in various sectors, offering numerous opportunities for foreign professionals.

The latest EURES report highlights several high-demand occupations:

Service sector: Nursing professionals and cooks.

Manufacturing and engineering: Electrical mechanics, motor vehicle mechanics, welders, and flame cutters.

Construction and trades: Plumbers, pipefitters, carpenters, and joiners.

Technical and engineering: Electronics engineering technicians and systems analysts.

Austria offers several visa options for non-EU citizens aiming to work in the country. These visas cater to various employment needs, each with specific purposes, durations, and criteria.

The D Visa (Long-term visa) is designed for non-EU citizens planning to work in Austria for more than 90 days.

It requires an employment contract or job offer from an Austrian employer, proof of accommodation, sufficient financial means, and health insurance coverage.

The Red-White-Red card visa is popular among highly skilled workers from non-EU countries.

It combines a residence permit and a work permit, valid for up to two years. Applicants are assessed based on qualifications, work experience, age, and language skills.

The European Union (EU) Blue Card is aimed at highly qualified non-EU citizens, the EU Blue Card allows individuals to work in Austria and other EU member states.

It requires high educational qualifications, an employment contract with a salary at least 1.5 times the average gross annual salary in Austria, and proof of adequate health insurance and housing.

The job seeker visa allows highly qualified non-EU citizens to stay in Austria for six months while seeking employment.

Applicants must demonstrate their qualifications, relevant professional experience, financial means, and health insurance.

What you should know

Austria offers competitive salaries, making it an attractive destination for skilled professionals. The average annual salaries for high-demand roles include:

General Practitioners: €162,974

Registered Nurses: €69,552

Electrical Engineers: €75,384

Automotive Mechanics: €43,001

Plumbers: €53,688

Despite the competitive wages, Austria is known for its relatively high living costs. It ranks as the 19th most expensive country globally and 7th in Europe.

Monthly expenses vary significantly by location, with city centre accommodations being more expensive than those outside the city centre.