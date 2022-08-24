There are reports that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to likely declare an indefinite strike during its upcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting over the inability of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

Unconfirmed reports alleges that none of the ASUU branches that have held their congresses voted for the suspension of the industrial action, noting that it is either they voted for another rollover of an indefinite strike.

According to the Nation, most of the over 123 branches of the union have completed their congresses while others are expected to round off their today (Wednesday).

A final decision on whether to call off the strike or extend it will be reached at NEC Meeting next week.

Indefinite strike proposal to be ratified and adopted

An ASUU leader who wished to remain anonymous said a proposal for the indefinite strike would be ratified and adopted at the NEC meeting of ASUU scheduled for Sunday.

News continues after this ad

He said, “None of the branches, including the University of Abuja, voted for anything other than an indefinite strike.

“All the branches of ASUU are expected to finish their congresses tomorrow (today) and pass their report to NEC.

“NEC will have to meet and review the decisions of all of the branches and decide on what to do.”

News continues after this ad

What you should know

ASUU had on February 14, 2022, embarked on a 4-week total and comprehensive strike to press home their unresolved demands on the federal government.

Some of the lecturers’ demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, which amounts to N1.1 trillion, payment of earned academic allowances, and adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a preferred payment option, instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and payment of promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement and the resolution of inconsistencies in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The Federal Government’s Briggs renegotiation committee, had since April 2022, been meeting with ASUU and other labour unions in the universities, who went on strike due to its dispute with the government and non-resolution of demands of the 2009 agreements signed with the federal government.

After further extensions of the industrial action, ASUU remained adamant in its resolve to press on with its demand as it once again on August 1 extended its ongoing strike by another 4 weeks to give the Federal Government more time to resolve outstanding issues in its dispute with it.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu had said last week that the insistence of ASUU on the payment of the withheld salaries was stalling negotiations by the parties.

He added that the government had met all the demands of ASUU, except the payment of 6 months’ salary arrears which President Muhammadu Buhari rejected when a proposal to the effect was presented to him.