The National Economic Council (NEC) has launched the “Nutrition 774 (N774)” initiative to combat Nigeria’s malnutrition crisis and improve nutrition indices across Nigeria.

The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday during the 148th NEC meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

As the Chairman of NEC, Shettima emphasized that malnutrition’s impact extends beyond the health sector, describing it as a fundamental crisis that hampers productivity and national growth.

He emphasized that N774 is an intervention designed to tackle these challenges head-on.

First-ever national government-led nutrition intervention

According to him, it is the first-ever national government-led intervention to combat malnutrition, aimed at improving coordination, financing, and accountability.

“While adopting a multi-sectoral, community-driven approach, this initiative ensures that every mother and child, regardless of location, has access to life-saving nutrition interventions tailored to their needs.

“8% of children suffer from wasting (low weight for height), while 27% are underweight. These are not just numbers; they represent the faces of children whose futures are at risk before they even begin.

“This is why the Nutrition 774 initiative is not only urgent but also a turning point. By focusing on grassroots impact, it will ensure that mothers and children across all communities have access to critical nutrition support where it matters most,” he added.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, as Chairman of the initiative, emphasized that it serves as an invitation to all stakeholders including governors, ministers, local government chairmen, development partners, and the private sector to take action.

He highlighted that this initiative is a pledge to the Nigerian people, reaffirming the government’s commitment to not stand by while children suffer the preventable consequences of malnutrition.

Shettima noted that President Bola Tinubu embraced the initiative not only as a fulfillment of his promise to Nigerians but also as a national priority.

“Because a well-nourished population is a premium insurance for our future,” he stated.

Grassroots implementation and strategic focus

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Office of the Vice President, Uju Anwukah, explained that the initiative focused on cascading high-impact nutrition interventions down to the grassroots.

“What this initiative does is to identify the gaps in tackling malnutrition in the country to ensure that no community is left behind.

“A lot of our focus is on improving financing for nutrition, enhancing coordination, and prioritizing evidence-based interventions,” she said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, assured the unwavering commitment of all Nigerian governors toward the success of the initiative.

More Insight

This policy aims to strengthen nutrition governance and operational frameworks across Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas.

The Nutrition 774 (N774) initiative is a key part of this effort, focused on bringing life-saving nutrition interventions to every local government area in Nigeria.

The policy is expected to be a collaborative effort between government at all levels, the private sector, and civil society organizations (CSOs).

The new policy is expected to address various aspects of nutrition, including:

Malnutrition : The policy aims to reduce the prevalence of malnutrition, particularly among children and pregnant women.

: The policy aims to reduce the prevalence of malnutrition, particularly among children and pregnant women. Food Security: The government plans to improve food security by increasing access to nutritious food, promoting sustainable agriculture practices, and supporting small-scale farmers.

The government plans to improve food security by increasing access to nutritious food, promoting sustainable agriculture practices, and supporting small-scale farmers. Nutrition Education : The policy emphasizes the importance of nutrition education, aiming to raise awareness about healthy eating habits, proper nutrition, and the benefits of a balanced diet.

: The policy emphasizes the importance of nutrition education, aiming to raise awareness about healthy eating habits, proper nutrition, and the benefits of a balanced diet. Healthcare : The government plans to strengthen the healthcare system, ensuring that nutrition services are integrated into primary healthcare programs.

: The government plans to strengthen the healthcare system, ensuring that nutrition services are integrated into primary healthcare programs. Partnership: The policy encourages partnerships between government agencies, CSOs, private sector organizations, and international donors to support nutrition programs and initiatives.