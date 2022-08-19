ChamsSwitch, one of Nigeria’s largest payment solutions & switch companies, has received recognition from Visa for its compliance with industry security standards and is now a valued service provider listed on the Visa Global Registry.

The Registry, which only enlists service providers who comply with industry security standards and invest in data security and the protection of cardholder data, is the payment industry’s designated source for information on compliant providers of payment-related services to Visa clients and merchants.

Announcing the enlistment, Visa acknowledged ChamsSwitch’s commitment to security demonstrated by meeting the requirements of the Payment Card Industry Standard, “We appreciate your continued support and commitment to safeguarding the payment industry,” the financial giant expressed in a statement.

Expressing his delight, the CEO of ChamsSwitch shared his thoughts on the milestone, “this enlistment is an incredibly big win for us and reaffirms our promise to provide secure and innovative financial payment solutions to our customers. As a member of the Visa Global Registry, we are recommitting to maintaining the highest level of security across all our platforms and defending our customers’ data against compromise. “

With the new listing as a member of the Visa Global Registry, ChamsSwitch’s innovative payment solutions can now be accessible to potential clients globally.

About ChamSwitch: ChamsSwitch is one of the leading fintech companies in Nigeria with a commitment to providing robust technologies for secure and reliable online payment in Nigeria. ChamsSwitch currently manages four electronic funds transfer platforms, including PelPay, Naira.com, SwitchPay, and Naira Plus.