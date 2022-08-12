Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied instituting a lawsuit against Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and the Peoples Democratic Party.

He made this known at the commissioning of the House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt on Friday, according to ChannelsTV.

Mr Wike noted that he didn’t take Atiku to court and that he has been preoccupied with delivering the dividends of democracy.

What Mr Wike is saying

Mr Wike alleged that the purported lawsuit was a plot from Atiku’s camp aimed at tarnishing his image.

He said, “People have called me that I went to court against Atiku Abubakar.

“I want to state categorically that I didn’t go to court. I just want to say it for Nigerians to know. I have kept quiet. I am busy with delivering the dividends of democracy.

“If they lose the election, nobody should call my name. I have told the candidate.

“If I wanted to go to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks.

“It is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear. They are the ones plotting all these things, thinking they will spoil my name.

“We are supposed to be talking about winning election.”

In case you missed it

Reports earlier emerged that Wike, alongside Newgent Ekamon had filed a suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku and Tambuwal.

The duo sought among other reliefs, an order of the court compelling the PDP to recount the votes of the May 28th/29th primary election of the party, and an order also directing it to declare Wike as the winner of the election