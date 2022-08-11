For applicants interested in obtaining scholarships to universities in Australia, here’s what you should know.
A lot of Australian universities offer grants, fellowships, scholarships, federal funding, and other types of financial assistance. The scholarships can provide financial help for college students, graduate and postgraduate school.
For a wide range of academic degrees, including business and management, engineering, law, and medical school, as well as scholarships for the arts, music, or sports, you can find the ideal scholarship in Australia.
The country offers both fully funded and partially-funded scholarships for local and international students. Australia is a good location for higher education, with excellent universities there that are available to anyone who wants to study.
Some of these scholarships are funded by government agencies, national and international organizations, and several colleges all provide scholarship opportunities.
Highly motivated African graduates with merit-based scholars are normally considered. Scholarships are also awarded for short courses.
Some of those for international postgraduate students include Adelaide University’s yearly scholarships. It is merit-based and worth $27,596.
Additionally, the Australian Government’s Research Training Program awards grants to domestic and overseas students pursuing higher degrees via research, such as the Research Masters and Research Doctorate.
Australian institutions of higher learning, including the Universities of Sydney and Newcastle, are offering scholarships. It is offering up to three years’ worth of living expenses and tuition covered through the awards.
Whatever you are interested in, there is a scholarship for you to explore below.
- Australian Catholic University (ACU) ⸻ ACU International student scholarships
- Australian National University (ANU) ⸻ ANU international student scholarship portal
- Bond University (Bond) ⸻ Bond student scholarship portal
- Central Queensland University (CQU) ⸻ CQU International Student Scholarship portal
- Charles Darwin University (CDU) ⸻ CDU International Student Scholarships portal
- Charles Sturt University (CSU)⸻ CSU International Student Scholarships and grants portal
- Edith Cowan University (ECU) ⸻ ECU International Student Scholarships portal
- Deakin University (Deakin) ⸻ Deankin Student Scholarships Portal
- Curtin University (CURTIN) ⸻ Curtin Student Scholarships Portal
- Federation University (FEDUNI) ⸻ FEDUNI Student Scholarships Portal
- Flinders University (FLINDERS) ⸻ FLINDERS International Student Scholarships
- James Cook University (JCU) ⸻ JCU Scholarships Portal
- Griffith University (GRIFFITH) ⸻ GRIFFITH International Student Scholarships and Finance Portal
- Monash University (MONASH) ⸻ MONASH Scholarships Portal
- La Trobe University (LATROBE) ⸻ LATROBE International Student Scholarships Portal
- Murdoch University (MURDOCH) ⸻ MURDOCH International Student Scholarships Portal
- Macquarie University (MACQUARIE) ⸻ MACQUARIE International Student Scholarship Portal
- Queensland University of Technology (QUT) ⸻ QUT Scholarships Portal
- Southern Cross University (SCU) ⸻ SCU International student scholarships
- Swinburne University of Technology (SWINBURNE) ⸻ SWINBURNE International Student Scholarships Portal
- RMIT University (RMIT) ⸻ RMIT International Student scholarship Portal
- Torrens University (TORRENS) ⸻ TORRENS Scholarships Portal
- University of Canberra (CANBERRA) ⸻ CANBERRA Scholarship Portal
- University of Adelaide (ADELAIDE) ⸻ ADELAIDE International Student Scholarships Portal
- University of Divinity (DIVINITY) ⸻ DIVINITY Grants and Scholarships Portal
- University of Melbourne (MELBOURNE) ⸻ MELBOURNE Scholarships Portal
- University of New South Wales (UNSW) ⸻ UNSW international student Scholarship Portal
- University of Newcastle (NEWCASTLE) ⸻ NEWCASTLE International Student Scholarship Portal
- University of New England (UNE) ⸻ UNE Scholarships, Prizes and Awards
- University of Notre Dame (UNDA) ⸻ UNDA Scholarship Portal
- University of South Australia (UniSA) ⸻ UniSA Scholarships for International Students
- University of Queensland (UQ) ⸻ UQ International Student Scholarships Portal
- University of Southern Queensland (USQ) ⸻ USQ International Student Scholarship Portal
- University of Tasmania (UTAS) ⸻ UTAS Scholarships for International Students Portal
- University of Sydney (SYDNEY) ⸻ SYDNEY International student scholarships Portal
- University of Technology Sydney (UTS) ⸻ UTS Scholarships for international students
- University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) ⸻ USC Scholarships for international students
- University of Western Australia (UWA) ⸻ UWA Scholarships Portal International Students
- University of Wollongong (UOW) ⸻ UOW International student scholarships
- Western Sydney University (UWS) ⸻ UWS Scholarships Portal
- Victoria University (VU) ⸻ VU International Student Scholarships Portal
