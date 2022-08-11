The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has approved the appointment of Valentina Marinho as independent Non-executive director of Linkage Assurance Plc.

This was contained in a disclosure on the Notification of Approval of the appointment of Valentina Marinho as Independent Non-executive Director of Linkage Assurance Plc, signed by Moses Omorogbe, the company secretary.

According to the insurer, the new appointee is expected to bring her wealth of experience into the company.

What they are saying

The disclosure states, “We hereby notifying the public, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and our esteemed shareholders that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Valentina Marinho as an independent Non-executive Director of Linkage Assurance Plc.

“Valentina Marinho is a graduate of Accounting and a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years experience. She has held senior-level managerial positions in reputable companies. She is expected to bring her wealth of experience to the board and the management of the company.”

What you should know

The Insurer reported a gross premium written of N8.3 billion during the first half of the year, representing a 19% increase from the amount in the same period of 2021.

The gross premium income also stood at N5.87 billion in the first six months of 2022 from N4.81 billion in the first half of 2021; and net premium income was N3.1 billion against the N2.4 billion in H1 2021

Similarly, the insurer reported a profit after tax of N1.39 billion in H1 this year. This represents an impressive performance from the loss record of N2.1 billion the same period last year.

Linkage Assurance also increased its total asset by 15% from N38.7 billion in H1 2021, to N44.5 billion in H1 2022.