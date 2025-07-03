The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has formally issued operational licences to SanlamAllianz Life Insurance and General Insurance, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s evolving insurance landscape.

The official handover ceremony took place on Wednesday at NAICOM’s headquarters in Abuja, attended by top regulatory officials and representatives of the newly licensed entities.

Presenting the licences, Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for insurers to thrive, while safeguarding regulatory integrity and policyholder interests.

“NAICOM remains committed to facilitating the growth and development of insurance in Nigeria. Our regulatory standards are designed not just to guide, but to protect. We expect licensed operators to embrace financial discipline, good corporate governance, and speedy claims resolution,” Omosehin said.

Restoring Public Confidence in the Industry

He noted that strengthening these pillars was key to restoring public confidence in the industry and driving deeper penetration in the Nigerian insurance market, which remains underserved.

Omosehin also affirmed the Commission’s resolve to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles that constrain operational efficiency, adding that NAICOM was evolving toward smarter, more responsive regulation.

A Strategic Merger for Market Expansion

The licensing comes on the heels of a major merger between Sanlam, a leading South African non-banking financial services provider, and Allianz, a global insurance powerhouse headquartered in Germany. The resulting entity—SanlamAllianz—formally launched its operations in Nigeria last month.

Omosehin expressed confidence that the new brand would contribute significantly to Nigeria’s insurance ecosystem, citing its international pedigree, diversified products, and deep capital base.

“The merger behind SanlamAllianz is a strategic move that enhances capacity, strengthens market competitiveness, and introduces world-class practices into our sector,” he said.

The combined footprint of Sanlam and Allianz now spans 27 African countries, including Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, and Uganda, reinforcing their shared vision of delivering robust insurance and financial services across the continent.

What You Should Know

The Nigerian insurance industry is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a market size of $7.84 billion in 2025.

The industry has been impacted by the naira devaluation, resulting in higher premiums for foreign currency-denominated policies, particularly in the oil and gas sector. Insurance penetration in Nigeria remains low, at less than 1% of the GDP, but the industry is actively working to increase awareness and accessibility.

Apart from SanlamAllianz, other global insurance brands such as AXA Mansard, Prudential Life Insurance, and others are thriving in Nigeria.

Global reinsurers like Lloyd’s of London, AIG, Everest Re, PartnerRe, Hannover Re, Sirius International, Trust Re, Sava Re, China Re, GIC Re, and Sompo Japan support Nigerian insurers through partnerships and reinsurance arrangements.