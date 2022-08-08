The dispute between the federal government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union has lingered for months, causing a pause in academic activities and disrupting the academic calendar of Nigerian students.

However, Nigerians are now backing the FG in implementing the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

Concerned by the long hold in academic activities, especially after a long holiday due to the covid pandemic, stakeholders are backing the government to implement the IPPIS in place of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) proposed by ASUU.

What the IPPIS is about

The Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS) system is a centralised payroll platform by the Federal Government that helps the Government plan and manages its payroll budget whilst also ensuring there’s no loophole in the disbursement of payment.

Instituted in April 2007, the platform’s data is used by the body responsible for the payment of salaries and wages directly to the employee’s bank account with the necessary deductions such as taxes, insurance and all, made automatically.

University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) is a payment system created by ASUU for the federal government to use to pay its members’ salaries.

What people are saying

@Farouq_Siyi said, “There’s is no justification whatsoever for ASUU to continue fighting off IPPIS. Nowhere does an employee force a payment platform on his employer! For their allowances and wage increment, I’m totally backing them to fight for it. FG must find a way to pay them up!

@jomamit_ said, “One of the problems with us in this country is that no one is clean, and we don’t feel bad about our own dirt. I still blame the government, though, it’s their job to maintain law and order, and show they can be trusted. ASUU should accept the payment system the government is proposing.”

@Ade_Nurayn said, “Some of you are dishonest citizens. We all know ASUU is holding FG to ransom, but you all heap the blame on FG despite ASUU’s padding of its workforce and salary and refusal to join IPPIS bc of its greed. Why should a lecturer work in 5 Universities when we can employ more lecturers?”

@smohkey_ said, “Even if UTAS is 1000% tested, FG said use IPPIS. ASUU is still an employee of the FG. I don’t see why a worker they should dictate how he wants to be paid by his boss. Whatever other issue ASUU is striking for could be valid but not this. Why are they so keen on UTAS?”

@AgentAnagbad said, “Maybe, just maybe if you engage a carpenter to work for you and at the end of the day, he demands you pay him in specific denominations conveyed in a white envelope with a stamp on it, you can appreciate ASUU’s untenable position. You can’t dictate to your employer how you get paid.”

@adagba01 said, “The system may not be perfect, but IPPIS is the thing they got right. One person will be teaching in 4 schools getting paid, yet will teach in some schools only one week/few days to exams. This has to stop so others can get employed in these schools, but no, they want to keep it that way.”

@FinPlanKaluAja1 said, “The issue of IPPIS should be non-negotiable. IPPIS has always exposed ghost workers and should be adopted by every state and local government in Nigeria.”

What you should know

ASUU had on February 14, 2022, embarked on a 4-week total and comprehensive strike to press home their unresolved demands on the federal government.

Some of the lecturers’ demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a preferred payment option, instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and payment of promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement and the resolution of inconsistencies in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU on May 9, further extended its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks to give the government enough time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues after an extension on March 14 due to an alleged lack of seriousness on the part of the federal government.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 19 directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to proffer a solution to the challenge and report back to him in 2 weeks.

However, ASUU remained adamant in its resolve to press on with its demand as it once again on August 1 extended its ongoing strike by another 4 weeks to give the Federal Government more time to resolve outstanding issues in its dispute with it.