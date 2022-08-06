Most graduates from Nigerian Universities have the desire to go further in their academics by pursuing a Masters degree.

While some like to go through self-paid Masters’ programs in or outside the country, some (most, really) prefer the scholarship route outside the country.

However, there seems to be a barrier to graduates of with a Second-class lower (2:2) division result because no doubt, graduates with a first class and second class upper have the upper hand in terms of being accepted on a scholarship scheme. But, it is not all “gloomy” for graduates with Second-class lower degree.

The good news is that in some European countries like Germany, you have a chance of getting a scholarship even with your 2:2 result.

Firstly, if you intend to study in Germany for your Masters degree through a scholarship scheme, you will have to know the course you want to study (definitely!).

The reason for this is that most universities in Germany offer very few English-taught courses, as the majority of the courses are in German.

So, if you want to study in Germany, it is advisable to start knowing if your course is an English-taught course or not; unless you’re willing to learn German.

But don’t panic. All hope is not lost as there are also a good number of courses for a Masters degree that are taught in both in English and German.

Once you’re done with that, the next thing to do is convert your Nigerian CGPA to a German CGPA.

In Nigeria, the highest CGPA is either 5.0 or 4.0. In Germany, it is the opposite. Their highest CGPA is 1.0 as German universities grade on a scale of 1.0 to 5.0.

For example:

Grade point 1.0–1.5 (100 – 90%) is Sehr gut (Very good; an outstanding achievement)

(Very good; an outstanding achievement) Grade point 1.6–2.5 (89 – 80%) is gut (Good)

(Good) Grade point 2.6–3.5 (79 – 65%) is befriedigend (Satisfactory).

(Satisfactory). Grade point 3.6–4.0 (64 – 50%) is ausreichend (sufficient)

(sufficient) Grade point 4.1–5.0 (49 – 0%) is nicht bestanden (failed)

So after the conversion of your CGPA, if it is between 1.00 to 2.5, you have a bright chance of being admitted to a German University.

Look for scholarship programs

Germany has scholarship programs and restricted programs.

With proper research, you should be able to know the nature of the program, as information about the program will be stated on the institution’s website.

Okay, so when you’re done with researching about the program you intend to study, and done the conversion of your CGPA, and found out the nature of the program, the next step is to apply.

The things you require during your application will be stated on the University’s website.

It may interest you to know that most universities in Germany are tuition-free! This makes them unique right? Yes.

Note that when applying for a scholarship, you may discover that the different course requirements are not the same. Although there are general requirements like:

An academic CV Academic transcripts Statement of results Statement of purpose University certificates Result of English proficiency exams Reference letters from university professors and employers.

And back to the fees. You may still be required to pay for your upkeep (feeding, housing, and transportation). But luckily still, there are scholarship programs for second-class lower graduates which covers feeding, accommodation, transportation, and also a monthly stipend.

DAAD Scholarships for Sub- Saharan Africans

This scholarship is intended for nationals of Sub-saharan African countries.

It includes monthly allowances of 650 Euros, plus travel allowances for Masters candidates; and 900 Euro plus travel allowances for Ph.D candidates. Tuition and registration fees are covered by this scholarship programme.

Eligibility

You should have an outstanding academic record – at least 70% average from your last degree (remember the degree conversion that was discussed earlier) You should apply within three years of completing your previous degree unless you have a good reason for having been academically inactive for a period Your previous degree should have been in an academic discipline that is related to Development Studies.

The Deutschlandstipendium for German Universities

In this type, the university reviews whether you (the scholarship holder), still meets the award criteria and whether private funding will continue to be available, all within a two- semester interval.

Note that the scholar will receive €300 per month (€150 is supplied by private sponsors and €150 by the Federal Government).

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Scholarships for International Students

Here, graduates (Masters or Postgraduate students) receive a monthly scholarship of €850. The standard funding period is two years. After obtaining unconditional admission to Doctoral studies at any of the German universities, PhD-students receive a monthly scholarship of €1200.

Fees from courses at the university in Germany directly related to your studies, can be refunded up to the amount of €1500 per semester. Upon request, health care insurance, family allowance, and children’s allowance can also be subsidized.

Eligibility

Prove an above average academic performance (remember the conversion to German CGPA) Be no older than 30 years old when applying Possess a broad general education and distinct interest in political issues Have a positive attitude towards democracy and human rights Be open to developing their points of view and practice tolerance Be highly motivated and able to convince us of their goals in life.