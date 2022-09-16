The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was founded in 2000 with the primary purpose of promoting the oil rich Niger Delta area of Nigeria.

One of the commission’s mandate is to educate and train the young people of the oil-rich Niger Delta regions in order to reduce militancy and conflicts while building vital infrastructure to support diversification and production and the commission has over the years trained thousands of young people in various disciplines.

The Commission has now commenced its Foreign Post Graduate Scholarship Program for this year, to help the region’s human resource development.

This program will give young people the training and skills they need to participate effectively in the Federal Government’s local content program as well as enable them to acquire a specialization in their fields of study and thus compete globally in various professional disciplines.

The scheme is for suitably qualified applicants, with relevant Bachelor’s Degrees from recognized Universities in the following disciplines:

Biomedical Engineering Software/Aeronautic Space/Aeronautic Engineering Marine/Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering Civil/Mechanical/Metallurgical Engineering Electrical/Electronic Engineering Robotic Engineering Information Technology Artificial Intelligence Math/Sciences Medical Sciences/Medicine and Surgery Hospitality Management Law Architecture

Method of Application for NDDC Scholarship

Prospective and qualified candidates should: Visit NDDC Website: (www.nddc.gov.ng)

Criteria and Guidelines

Scholar must come from the Niger Delta region Have five Credits at not more than 2 sittings First Class Degree/Second Class Upper Division

The Scholarship:

The amount for the international scholarship will depend on the current Naira exchange rate.

Application Deadline:

The application deadline is right weeks from the date of this advertisement.

Mode of Application

Application must be made online (FREE) on the Commission’s website (www.nddc.gov.ng) with the following attachments:

i Recent passport photograph

ii Local Government Identification letter

iii Post Graduate admission letter from a recognized Overseas/Nigerian University

iv Relevant degrees from recognized Universities

Successfully completed application form will be assigned a registration number automatically Printed hard copy of the on-line generated acknowledgement for ease of reference All shortlisted applicants will be posted on NDDC website (www.nddc.gov.ng) Shortlisted candidates will take part in a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Selection Process

Online application on the Commission’s website Shortlist candidate using: WASSCE/ NECO Undergraduate degree (1st Class/Second Class Upper)

iii. Local Government Identification

Computer Based Test to be conducted in each State of the Niger Delta by Consultants. This will test I.Q proficiency in English, Mathematics and General Paper. Score a minimum of 70% in the test. Shortlist Successful candidates. Final verification through the Local Government Areas and Community Development Committees.

Applicants who are not selected for the Computer Based Test (CBT), those who are not called for an oral interview, or candidates who are unsuccessful in the oral interviews will not be contacted in any way by the Commission (NDDC).

Candidates from Oil Producing Host/Communities/Local Government Areas will get some preference if they meet the established cut-off point. The Commission will make sure that beneficiaries in each State are evenly distributed throughout the courses.